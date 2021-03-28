COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on March 28

Gov. Roy Cooper puts on a mask after speaking during a briefing on North Carolina’s coronavirus pandemic response Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at the NC Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh. tlong@newsobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count tops 905,000

At least 905,528 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,028 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,154 new coronavirus cases on Friday, up from 2,112 reported the day before.

Forty-one additional deaths were reported Friday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them, and the state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 933 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Friday, down from 952 reported on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, the latest day for which data are available, 4.3% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.

More than 1.6 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated as of Friday. That’s about one in five adults.

The state health department did not update its COVID-19 dashboard Saturday and will not update it Sunday.

“Beginning Friday, March 26, 2021, the NC COVID-19 Dashboards will be published Monday through Friday,” a notice on its website reads.

Cases reported among Duke University employees

Several positive COVID-19 cases have been reported among food service employees at Duke University in Durham — prompting the school to close its East Campus Union and dining facilities on Saturday.

School officials told students in a letter that East Campus’s Marketplace and Trinity Cafe will be closed until further notice. Students will be provided with other food options.

The university’s Employee Health Team says it’s investigating the dining staff cases and contacting people who may have been exposed. So far it believes transmission was only between employees in close contact.

This comes one week after Duke lifted a temporary campus lockdown following an increase in coronavirus cases among students that was linked to in-person fraternity recruitment events.

Duke reported 107 cases among students and 22 among faculty and staff from March 15 to 22, when the university posted its last updated to its dashboard. The university is testing about 3,000 to 4,000 students and employees each day for COVID-19 and requires all students to undergo regular testing through the end of the spring semester.

Johnston County to hold vaccination clinic

The Johnston County Health Department on Thursday will hold a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic at West Johnston High School in Benson starting at 8 a.m.

It will vaccinate people in Groups 1 through 4 — including health-care workers, long-term care staff and residents, adults 65 or older, people living in close group settings, essential workers, and anyone ages 16 to 64 with one or more high-risk medical conditions — and has 2,000 doses.

Those under age 18 will need to have an adult with them. First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, the county said.

The high school is located at 5935 Raleigh Road in Benson. The health department warned there may be a wait and suggests people bring food and water with them. Restrooms will be available.

Johnston County’s health department said those planning to attend the vaccination clinic should complete the Prevaccination Checklist and Registration forms found at www.johnstonnc.com/covid19/files/Prevaccination_Covid_Reg_Form.pdf.

People flock to Glenwood South in Raleigh

Glenwood South in Raleigh was packed over the weekend after Gov. Roy Cooper relaxed COVID-19 restrictions on bars and restaurants starting 5 p.m. Friday.

Almost none of the people in the crowds were wearing masks, but some said they were freshly vaccinated against the coronavirus, The News & Observer reports.

The governor announced Tuesday the state would ease several COVID-19 restrictions. Restaurants, breweries and wineries can open at 75% capacity indoors and 100% capacity outdoors — an increase from the 50% that has been in effect for restaurants for much of the past year. Bars are allowed to open at 50% capacity indoors, up from 30% since February, and the alcohol curfew of 11 p.m. was lifted.

Masks are still required, however, and businesses are required to enforce social distancing, which may adjust the actual number of people allowed indoors.

On Friday, bouncers appeared to enforce a one-in, one-out policy. But on outdoor patios, drinks “flowed unabated,” The N&O reported, and the crowd easily topped 1,000 on one block.

Health officials have warned that, while cases and hospitalizations have dropped in the state, the pandemic is far from over and North Carolinians should remain cautious. And vaccines have not been widely available long enough to have vaccinated the crowds over the weekend.

“We just don’t want that many people coming together at one time, because the more people you get together, the more chance that the virus has to be transmitted,” Cooper said this week.