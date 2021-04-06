COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on April 6

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count surpasses 922,000

At least 922,560 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,173 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,054 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down from 1,382 the day before. It’s also a drop from the 1,889 cases reported Saturday and 2,076 reported Friday.

Thirty-seven additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them, and the state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 907 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday, down from 911 on Sunday.

As of Saturday, the latest day for which data is available, 6% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.

More than 2 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated. That’s over a quarter of the adult population in the state, health officials said.

Wake families must decide this month about virtual learning

School administrators in Wake County are set to recommend opening registration for the Virtual Academy in April, meaning families will have to decide this month if they want to enroll their children in an all-virtual education for next school year.

Registration for the 2021-2022 school year would be in mid-to-late April under the recommendations, The News & Observer reported. Families will then have a 10-day registration window.

Administrators are set to present the plan at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Vaccinated travelers could help NC tourism industry

Updated CDC travel guidelines may give a boost to North Carolina tourism as the industry struggles during the coronavirus pandemic.

Health officials said people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can travel in the United States without needing to self-quarantine or get tested. Wearing masks and taking other health precautions are still recommended.

There’s hope that more people will get vaccinated as North Carolina has lost about $10 billion in spending from tourists in the last year, according to Wit Tuttell, executive director of Visit NC.

He said leisure travel could bounce back as the vaccine rollout continues but thinks the Triangle may take longer to recover than other places in North Carolina, The News & Observer reported Monday.

“It’s not as big a leisure destination as the mountains or the coast,” Tuttell said. “It relies more on business travel, meetings, group events, sports, live performances — and those are the things that have really seen the biggest impact, and probably will take the longest time to get back.”

Johnston County to host drive-thru vaccine clinic

The Johnston County Health Department will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday at North Johnston High School.

The clinic will start a 8 a.m. and end when supplies run out. Vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis, and the county expects to have 500 doses available.

The clinic will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose. People ages 18 and older will be eligible for the vaccine.

Attendees should enter the school athletic field entrance across from 460 Watson Road in Kenly and should expect a wait. The health department recommends bringing food and water. Restrooms will be available on site.

Those planning to attend the Wednesday clinic should complete the Prevaccination Checklist and Registration forms found at www.johnstonnc.com/covid19/files/Prevaccination_Covid_Reg_Form.pdf.