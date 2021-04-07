COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on April 7

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count reaches 923,000

At least 923,430 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,189 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 870 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 1,054 the day before.

Sixteen additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Tuesday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them, and the state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 982 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Tuesday, up from 946 on Monday.

As of Sunday, the latest day for which data is available, 7% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.

More than 2.1 million people in North Carolina have been fully vaccinated. That includes more than one-quarter of the state’s adult population and one-fifth of all North Carolinians, health officials said.

NC vaccine eligibility opens to all groups on Wednesday

North Carolina is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults starting Wednesday.

Until now, only people in Groups 1 to 4 in the state’s vaccination plan were able to sign up for their shots across North Carolina. But some counties had already started vaccinating Group 5, which includes residents ages 16 and older.

To make a vaccine appointment, people can sign up through pharmacies, medical centers and county health departments.

Wake County school district ends daily COVID screenings

The largest school district in North Carolina won’t conduct daily temperature checks and screen for coronavirus symptoms starting Wednesday.

Wake County schools will now have signs that emphasize students and staff need to stay home if they think they may be sick, The News & Observer reported Tuesday.

“While the goal of our previous screening program was also to keep those infected from being on campus, our data and the guidance from health officials showed the practice could be improved,” the district said. “The CDC never recommended screenings and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services no longer requires it.”

Wake is ending the screenings as more students are coming back to campuses for in-person instruction.

Also on Tuesday, Wake County Superintendent Cathy Moore unveiled a $1.9 billion operating budget proposal for the next fiscal year. The plan calls for $28.2 million increase in funding from Wake County to help students learn after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaccine supply grows in NC

North Carolina is receiving more first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which health officials said should help the state meet growing demand.

More than 391,000 doses arrived in the state this week, up from 326,780 the week before and 223,120 at this time last month, The News & Observer reported Tuesday. The latest uptick was mostly due to a rise in shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires one shot.

Since December, the state has been offering the vaccine to people in certain groups most at risk from getting seriously sick from COVID-19. But vaccine eligibility is expanding to everyone ages 16 and older on Wednesday.

“Because of the hard work of providers and commitment of North Carolinians to take their shot, we’re getting people vaccinated more quickly than we predicted,” Gov. Roy Cooper told reporters Tuesday. “This will help us turn the corner on the pandemic even sooner.”

NC to get funds to expand vaccine outreach

North Carolina is expected to receive almost $95 million from the federal government to expand COVID-19 vaccine outreach.

The money is from the CDC through coronavirus relief bills that passed in March 2020 and March 2021. President Joe Biden’s administration is set to make an announcement about the money on Tuesday.

Three-quarters of the funds are meant for programs that could expand access or acceptance from “racial and ethnic minority communities,” The News & Observer reported.