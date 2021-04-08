COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on April 8

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count reaches 924,000

At least 924,810 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,212 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,380 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 870 the day before.

Twenty-three additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them, and the state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 1,025 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Wednesday, up from 982 on Tuesday.

As of Monday, the latest day for which data is available, 6.7% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

More than 2.1 million people in North Carolina have been fully vaccinated. That includes more than one-quarter of the state’s adult population and one-fifth of all North Carolinians, health officials said.

Vaccine supply grows in NC as appointment surge expected for Charlotte

The Charlotte area is expected to receive more doses of COVID-19 vaccines, possibly creating a surge in options for getting a shot.

The prediction comes even as all vaccine groups became eligible Wednesday to receive their shots.

“Fairly quickly we’re going to move out of a phase where it’s really hard to find a vaccine to (having) slots and we need more people to use them,” said Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases specialist at Novant Health.

Statewide, North Carolina is receiving more doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which health officials said should help the state meet growing demand.

More than 391,000 doses arrived in the state this week, up from 326,780 the week before and 223,120 at this time last month, The News & Observer reported Tuesday. The latest uptick was mostly due to a rise in shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires one shot.

Since December, the state has been offering the vaccine to people in certain groups most at risk of getting seriously sick from COVID-19. But now, vaccine eligibility has expanded to everyone ages 16 and older.

“Because of the hard work of providers and commitment of North Carolinians to take their shot, we’re getting people vaccinated more quickly than we predicted,” Gov. Roy Cooper told reporters Tuesday. “This will help us turn the corner on the pandemic even sooner.”

Wake County school district ends daily COVID screenings

The largest school district in North Carolina won’t conduct daily temperature checks and screen for coronavirus symptoms starting Wednesday.

Wake County schools will now have signs that emphasize students and staff need to stay home if they think they may be sick, The News & Observer reported Tuesday.

“While the goal of our previous screening program was also to keep those infected from being on campus, our data and the guidance from health officials showed the practice could be improved,” the district said. “The CDC never recommended screenings and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services no longer requires it.”

Wake is ending the screenings as more students are coming back to campuses for in-person instruction.

Also on Tuesday, Wake County Superintendent Cathy Moore unveiled a $1.9 billion operating budget proposal for the next fiscal year. The plan calls for $28.2 million increase in funding from Wake County to help students learn after the COVID-19 pandemic.