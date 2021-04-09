COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on April 9

A patient receives a dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine at a pop-up clinic for Hispanic people Saturday, March 16, 2021 in Garner. ssharpe@newsobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count reaches 926,000

At least 926,897 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,224 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,087 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up from 1,380 the day before.

Twenty-three additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them, and the state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 1,004 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Thursday, down from 1,025 on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, the latest day for which data is available, 5.1% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

More than 2.2 million people in North Carolina have been fully vaccinated. That includes more than one-quarter of the state’s adult population and one-fifth of all North Carolinians, health officials said.

State fairgrounds to host biggest indoor show since start of pandemic

The N.C. State Fairgrounds in Raleigh is set to hold its largest indoor event in more than a year.

The Southern Ideal Home Show is set to run Friday to Sunday as the fairgrounds have increasingly hosted events amid relaxed coronavirus-related restrictions.

Since COVID-19 started to upend the fairgrounds’ schedule in February 2020, the venue is down $9.2 million in revenue. The State Fair, which was among the events canceled last year, is expected to happen in 2021, according to N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler.

Charlotte area reports no recent nursing home resident deaths

No Charlotte-area nursing home residents have died after contracting the coronavirus in the past month, officials said.

Though no coronavirus-related deaths were reported at nursing homes, about two dozen people lost their lives in the community during that same time period, data show.

Earlier in the pandemic, deadly coronavirus outbreaks were reported in nursing homes across the state. Residents of those facilities were among one of the first groups eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines in North Carolina.

“This is really strong and encouraging news and further evidence of how highly effective the vaccines are at preventing severe complications, infections and death,” said Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg deputy public health director.

Schools could require COVID tests for proms, graduations

High school students in North Carolina could be required to be tested for COVID-19 before attending graduations and proms.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and N.C. Department of Public Instruction are encouraging schools to use free rapid tests to screen anyone who is going to the spring events. Testing decisions would be made at the local level, The News & Observer reported.

The guidance, which is set to be shared Thursday at a State Board of Education meeting, was released “understanding the milestones that special events and high school graduations represent in the lives of our students and families.”