COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on April 13

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count tops 935,000

At least 935,061 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,290 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,469 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. That’s down from 1,938 on Sunday and 2,248 on Saturday. The state health department doesn’t update coronavirus figures over the weekend.

Forty-two additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them, and the state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 904 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday, down from 911 the day before.

As of Saturday, the latest day for which data is available, 6.9% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

More than 2.4 million people in North Carolina have been fully vaccinated. That includes almost one-third of the state’s adult population and nearly one-quarter of all North Carolinians, health officials said.

US officials recommend pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccines

Federal officials on Tuesday recommended halting the use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines after six women who received the shot developed rare blood clots.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they’re calling for the pause “out of an abundance of caution.” The agencies are reviewing the blood clot cases, which the women experienced six to 13 days after receiving their single-dose Johnson & Johnson shots.

More than 6.8 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses had been administered nationwide as of Monday.

Charlotte vaccine clinic to allow walk-ins

A Charlotte provider is opening a COVID-19 vaccine clinic that won’t require appointments.

StarMed said it received extra Pfizer vaccines and will offer shots to walk-ins at the Sheraton airport hotel on Scott Futrell Drive.

The clinic is set to run April 13-14, open until 7 p.m. each day.

Anyone who prefers to make a vaccine appointment can visit www.starmed.care.

Wake will let younger students learn remotely in fall

North Carolina’s largest public school district will let pre-K to third-grade students take remote classes this fall, a change from the district’s original plan to require in-person learning for those students.

Last week, Wake County schools said families with children in all grade levels can sign up for the Virtual Academy program, pending the school board’s approval. The district had at first recommended only giving the remote learning option to students in fourth to 12th grades because that format can be difficult for younger students, The News & Observer reported.

“While a virtual option will be offered for students in grades PreK-3, this is not the ideal learning environment for this age group,” Wake said in its update. “Certainly safety concerns weigh heavily on parents’ minds, but the development of academic, social and emotional learning skills needed for this age group is best taught in person.”

Parents who register for the next Virtual Academy will have to commit for the entire 2021-22 academic year, though that requirement could be waived if vaccinations are expanded for more age groups.