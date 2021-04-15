COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on April 15

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count tops 938,000

At least 938,784 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,325 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,359 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 1,364 the day before.

Twenty additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them, and the state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 1,045 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Wednesday, an increase from 1,032 on Tuesday.

As of Monday, the latest day for which data is available, 7.6% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

State epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore told The News & Observer rising numbers in COVID-19 metrics are worrisome.

“Not one of our measures tells the whole story by itself, but when you look at it in context of what we’re seeing with our case rates and what we’re seeing elsewhere in the country,” Moore said, “it definitely is a cause for concern.”

More than 2.6 million people in North Carolina have been fully vaccinated. That includes almost one-third of the state’s adult population and nearly one-quarter of all North Carolinians, health officials said.

More students choose in-person learning in Charlotte

About 1,500 more students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have chosen to return to in-person learning for the remainder of the school year after the board voted last month to reopen schools.

A total of roughly 61,000 students were still learning remotely as of Monday, compared to 62,500 in February, The Charlotte Observer reported.

All students had the option to return to the classroom four days a week starting Monday. The school board approved that option on March 23.