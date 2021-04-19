Coronavirus

Positive COVID tests in NC are at their highest level in two months

The weekly percent positive rate of COVID-19 tests in North Carolina is the highest it’s been in two months.

Among the test results reported Saturday, the latest available data, 6.8% were positive, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.

Over the last week of available data, DHHS has reported an average of 6.5% of tests as positive per day.

It hasn’t been that high since Feb. 19.

State health officials have said the weekly rate needs to be 5% or lower to control the spread of the virus.

The last time that the rate was at 5% was March 28, and the last time it was below that target was March 18.

A week ago the weekly rate was 5.8%.

State epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore told The News & Observer last week that the recent increase in the percent positive rate is “a cause for concern.”

New cases, hospitalizations increasing

DHHS reported over 5,600 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

The state no longer reports new cases every day. Reports are updated every weekday instead.

Over the last week, DHHS has reported an average of over 2,000 new cases per day.

A week ago that average was just under 1,800, and the week before that it was under 1,700.

DHHS reported 1,096 hospitalizations statewide Monday due to the virus.

That number has increased by over 100 since the beginning of April.

COVID-19 data of the day

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Monday with changes since Friday*:

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. For example, according to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 127 people died. The state originally reported that 108 people had died on Jan. 15.

*On March 26, DHHS began updating statewide COVID-19 metrics Monday through Friday only. Previously the state would update on Sunday and Saturday as well. Therefore, totals reported on Monday are changes since the previous Friday.

Vaccine doses administered through North Carolina health providers:

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

Overall vaccine statistics reported Monday:

Breakdown of those fully vaccinated by race vs. percentage of total population:

By ethnicity:

