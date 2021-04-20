COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on April 20

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count surpasses 949,000

At least 949,366 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,418 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported a total of 5,673 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Thirty-one additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported during that time. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 1,096 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday, up from 1,064 on Friday.

On Saturday, the latest day for which data is available, 6.8% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

More than 2.8 million people in North Carolina have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday.

Which coronavirus numbers matter most in NC?

Health experts warn coronavirus metrics in North Carolina have stalled even as the number of people vaccinated continues to grow.

“There is this perception that COVID is on the decline, and unfortunately that is just not true,” said Dr. Erica M. Pettigrew, a physician at UNC and the medical director at the Orange County Health Department. “Our number of new daily cases was decreasing steadily from mid-January to mid-March, but since then it has plateaued.”

While there isn’t one figure experts consider to be the most important indicator of the pandemic, Pettigrew says she always checks the state health department website for the daily case count, positivity rate, hospitalizations and vaccination rates.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Safety also recommends monitoring its tiered COVID-19 county alert system.

Some COVID metrics worsen in Charlotte

Mecklenburg County’s positivity rate rose to 7.7% over the past week while average daily hospitalizations increased by 30% in the last 14 days.

While the case rate appears stable, The Charlotte Observer reported the seven-day moving average of new infections is up from this time last month.

According to data released by county health officials, the ZIP code 28203 had the highest concentration of cases and includes South End and parts of Dilworth. The lowest case rates are in ZIP codes 28207, along Queens and Providence roads, and 28210, near SouthPark and along Park Road.

Opera Carolina will return this fall

Opera Carolina is the latest Charlotte arts group returning to in-person performances.

The company announced its 2021-22 season on Monday, including socially distanced performances at the Belk Theater and Sarah Belk Gambrell Arts Center at Queens University. The Virtual Opera House platform will also be continued, The Charlotte Observer reported.

“The world has changed in the past year, but what hasn’t changed is the need and the power of connection. And there is no greater connection than music,” Opera Carolina Artistic Director James Meena said. “With this new season, we are back and ready to connect with our audiences on deeper levels.”