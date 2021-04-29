COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on April 29

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count reaches 965,000

At least 965,536 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 12,619 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,765 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 1,148 the day before.

Twenty-three additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Tuesday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

Health officials reported 1,117 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Wednesday, up from 1,103 reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, the latest day for which data is available, 6.2% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Nearly half of adults in North Carolina, or 48.7%, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. At least 39.2% are now fully vaccinated.

Cooper drops mask mandate outdoors

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a new executive order on Wednesday further easing COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

Under the new order that goes into effect on Friday, North Carolinians don’t have to wear masks outdoors and the number of people allowed to gather will double to 100 people indoors and 200 outdoors, The News & Observer reported.

“We’re grateful that North Carolina continues to hold steady when it comes to our COVID-19 metrics. But while our numbers remain stable, we’re not seeing the decline in metrics that we’d like to see,” Cooper said. “This tells us that the pandemic is not over.”

Restaurants and businesses in the Charlotte area said the restrictions have become “the new normal,” The Charlotte Observer reported.

“People are used to being separated from each other, whether when eating in a restaurant or standing in a line,” said Joel Jose, owner of Joel’s Asian Grill & Sushi in Mooresville. “It’s the new normal now.”

NC experts urge not skipping vaccine doses

Some Charlotte area health care systems are seeing people skip their second doses of COVID-19 vaccines that require two shots.

“While one dose of the vaccine is good to have, I want to stress the importance of getting your second dose to ensure you get full protection, and that we can get toward that herd immunity threshold,” said Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert at Novant Health.

Dr. Katie Passaretti of Atrium Health also urged people to finish their vaccine doses so that COVID-19 metrics don’t fall, The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday.

Charlotte providers launch mobile vaccination push, more appointments

A Charlotte provider has started an effort to bring COVID-19 vaccines to parts of the region where poverty is high.

Novant Health is first turning its focus to serving “ZIP codes that are typically underrepresented in health care,” The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday.

Though mobile vaccination began in February, a new push brings the shots to Lowe’s and other retailers, according to Ylida Roberson, director of community engagement operations for Novant Health.

Meanwhile, Tryon Medical Partners is officially allowing adults to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments at its Ballantyne site. People must sign up online to get slots on Wednesdays and Thursday evenings.

The efforts come as 23.8% of people who live in Mecklenburg County are fully vaccinated. That’s below the statewide rate of 30.5%, data shows.

NC colleges planning for graduation during COVID

Many colleges and universities in North Carolina are aiming to have in-person graduation ceremonies this spring — but the coronavirus pandemic could change their plans.

Several schools are hosting outdoor events with social distancing and mask requirements to help stop the spread of COVID-19, The News & Observer reported Wednesday. Virtual options are also available for students and guests who can’t attend in person.

Here’s a list of what colleges across the state are doing for commencement.