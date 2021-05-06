COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on May 6

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 976,000

At least 976,768 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 12,721 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,468 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 981 the day before.

Twenty-one additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 1,000 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Wednesday, down from 1,050 on Tuesday.

As of Monday, the latest day for which data is available, 5.6% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Nearly half of adults in North Carolina, or 49.9%, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data. Roughly 42% are fully vaccinated.

Court vacates eviction moratorium. What that means for NC

A statewide eviction moratorium will stay in effect even after a federal court ruled Wednesday the CDC doesn’t have the authority to enforce it at the federal level.

The CDC’s order bars evictions due to nonpayment of rent through June, but a federal judge found the agency overstepped its authority in issuing the moratorium. Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order, however, stops courts outside of North Carolina from effecting enforcement of the CDC’s order in the state, The News & Observer reported.

Dory MacMillan, Cooper’s press secretary, said the state’s eviction moratorium will remain in effect until June 30.

“Today’s ruling has no impact on the governor’s executive order providing protection from residential evictions for nonpayment of rent,” MacMillan told The N&O. “The state continues to work to help people stay in their homes during the pandemic.”

Charlotte shifts focus to boosting vaccine totals

Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said Wednesday Mecklenburg County will focus on vaccinating as many residents as possible instead of reaching herd immunity.

Herd immunity requires anywhere from 65% to 85% of residents to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, The Charlotte Observer reported. Gov. Roy Cooper, however, is aiming to vaccinate about two-thirds of the population.

“It’s always good to have goals,” Harris said. “But at this point, we really don’t know what a percentage would be for herd immunity.”

Cooper visits Charlotte vaccine clinic

Gov. Roy Cooper visited the Mecklenburg EMS Agency COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Charlotte on Wednesday.

The clinic can administer up to 450 shots a day and was, up until a few weeks ago, at full capacity for vaccine appointments, The Charlotte Observer reported. But demand in the area has dropped off.

Cooper has said he might lift the statewide mask mandate once at least two-thirds of the population have received one shot. While the threshold for reaching herd immunity is likely higher, experts don’t think the state will reach that level if demand for the vaccine continues to slow.

“We want to make sure that our whole state is protected,” state Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said. “I think it’s important to remember: Vaccines not only protect you as an individual, the more people who get vaccinated, it protects us all.”

NC changes face mask guidance in schools

Under updated state health guidelines, face masks will no longer be required outdoors at schools but are still strongly recommended when social distancing isn’t possible.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released the new guidelines Wednesday, which now list several situations outdoors in which masks are recommended but not required, The News & Observer reported. Masks are still required indoors at school.

The guidelines now mirror changes Gov. Roy Cooper instituted last week, which ended the state’s outdoor mask mandate.

Bill would ban retaliation of state workers who don’t get vaccine

A recent bill filed in the North Carolina legislature would ensure state and local government employees won’t face “retaliation” if they don’t get the COVID-19 vaccine.

House Bill 686 is the first of several bills filed in recent weeks against vaccine mandates to get a committee hearing, The News & Observer reported. It would give government workers as well as applicants “the right to refuse any of the coronavirus vaccines without being subjected to termination or retaliation.”

Rep. Jake Johnson, a Polk County Republican, sponsored the bill and said it stemmed from an incident involving a county administration employee who said their boss “insinuated” they would lose their job if they didn’t get vaccinated.

“We certainly don’t want them to lose their jobs if they do that,” Johnson said.

But state health officials said the bill conflicts with federal rules that require workers at state-run health facilities to get certain vaccines, although the coronavirus vaccine isn’t currently on the list. It also would require state agencies to treat all employees like they aren’t vaccinated, meaning if there was an outbreak, the entire staff would have to quarantine.