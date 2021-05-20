COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on May 20

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 993,000

At least 993,547 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,938 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 969 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 622 on Tuesday.

Twenty-seven additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 820 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Wednesday, the same count as the day before.

As of Monday, the latest day for which data is available, 4.3% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 52% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 47% are fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.

Judge tosses bar owner’s lawsuit

A superior court judge in Durham County dismissed a bar owner’s lawsuit alleging the COVID-19 emergency orders violated his constitutional rights.

The judge determined Kevin Slater, owner of The Atomic Fern, didn’t meet the legal standard to hold the government responsible for actions taken during the pandemic, The News & Observer reported. Special deputy attorney general Matthew Tulchin, though sympathetic to their plight, said bar owners don’t have a constitutional claim in this instance.

“To allow plaintiffs to assert claims against the executive orders that were issued during the course of an emergency public health issue would severely restrict the state’s ability to respond to such urgency in the future,” Tulchin said.

Cooper proposes more COVID grants for parents

North Carolina is getting $5.7 billion from the American Rescue Plan, some of which Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday he plans to put toward new grants for low- and middle-income families.

Under his proposal, the state government would allocate $250 million to new grants, The News & Observer reported. Lower-income families with adjusted gross incomes of $15,000 to $30,000 would receive $500 while middle-income families making $30,000 to $60,000 in 2019 would get $250.

Cooper also said the funds would go to broadband internet extension, affordable housing, water, storm water and sewer, and testing for asbestos at public schools and child care centers.

Wake schools to pay teachers thousands to work in summer program

Wake County school system teachers who agree to work in a new summer learning program will be paid $45 an hour.

The district’s school board on Tuesday voted to allow people to receive thousands of dollars if they work in the state-mandated program, which is designed to address learning loss during the coronavirus pandemic.

The pay is meant to encourage teachers to work during the summer and is higher than what most district workers earn, The News & Observer reported Wednesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to host weekend vaccine clinics

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is offering COVID-19 vaccines at clinics set to be held this weekend at seven locations.

Through partnerships with health care providers, the district is offering shots by appointment and on a walk-in basis. The vaccination clinics are scheduled for Saturday at Hopewell High School, JT Williams Montessori School, McClintock Middle School, Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology, Rocky River High School, South Mecklenburg High School and Windsor Park Elementary School.

More details about the vaccine sites are available here.

The clinics are planned as roughly 42% of Mecklenburg County residents have gotten at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and about 37% are fully vaccinated.

As vaccine supply exceeds demand, Mecklenburg County Deputy Public Health Director Raynard Washington said the challenge moves to reaching residents who aren’t seeking out the shots and reducing barriers to getting them, The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday.