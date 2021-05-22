COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on May 22

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases climb past 995,000

At least 995,754 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,958 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,020 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down from 1,187 on Thursday.

Eight additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 763 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Friday, down from 793 the day before.

As of Wednesday, the latest day for which data is available, 3.4% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 52% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 47.4% are fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.

Government workers return to in-person work

The Office of State Human Resources told The News & Observer more than 66% of state employees were working on-site as of last week. Another 21% were teleworking and 2.5% were doing a mix of both.

Spokesperson Jill Warren Lucas said they expect more workers to follow suit and return to the office.

“With conditions improving statewide, largely due the number of people who have been vaccinated and the increased availability of vaccine, it is time for state employees who have been teleworking to begin to transition back to their usual duty station,” Lucas told The N&O.

Officials said state employees who are not vaccinated are supposed to wear masks at work if they are indoors and within 6 feet of someone. People who are vaccinated are also allowed to wear face coverings if they want. Employees in jails and prisons, serving the homeless, working in public transportation or health care settings and at children’s facilities are required to wear masks.

New plan calls for keeping Charlotte vaccination site open through June

A mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Charlotte won’t close Saturday and instead will run through June.

Mecklenburg County said vaccines will be offered at Bojangles Coliseum on a drive-in basis, The Charlotte Observer reported Friday.

The update comes after the county last month said it would be winding down operations due to lower demand. At the time, officials aimed to turn their focus to marginalized communities.