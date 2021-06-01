COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on June 1

Janette Lopez, right, gives Miriam Meca a COVID-19 vaccine at Central Pediatrics and Internal Medicine on Wednesday, April 10, 2021. Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 200 new cases reported

At least 1,003,243 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 13,078 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 268 new COVID-19 cases, down from 448 on Monday, 626 on Sunday and 747 on Saturday. The case count wasn’t updated over Memorial Day weekend.







Twenty-three new coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Friday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 602 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Tuesday, down from 654 the day before.

As of May 26, the latest day for which data is available, 3.1% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 53% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 48.8% are fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.

Hospital system to host festivals welcoming the ‘new normal’

A North Carolina medical provider is planning celebrations across the state as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues.

Novant Health on Tuesday said it is hosting “welcome back festivals” in Charlotte, Wilmington and Winston-Salem this summer. Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics will also be available at the events.

“These festivals are a way to acknowledge all that we’ve been through over the course of the pandemic and welcome each other back to a new normal,” said Jesse Cureton, chief consumer officer for Novant Health. “This will be a moment to celebrate how far we’ve come.”

The health care provider didn’t immediately share event dates but said the festivals will be held in July and August. More details are expected in the next few weeks, The Charlotte Observer reported.