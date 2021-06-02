COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on June 2

More than 200 new cases reported

At least 1,003,243 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 13,101 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 268 new COVID-19 cases, down from 448 on Monday, 626 on Sunday and 747 on Saturday. The case count wasn’t updated over Memorial Day weekend.







Twenty-three new coronavirus-related deaths were reported over the holiday weekend. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 602 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Tuesday, down from 654 the day before.

As of May 30, the latest day for which data is available, 3.7% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 53% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 48.8% are fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.

NASCAR cuts back on coronavirus restrictions

NASCAR plans to continue reopening areas at the racetrack and reduce existing COVID-19 protocols.

Under the new rules, individuals will no longer have to submit to a pre-entry screening and health questionnaire previously required of industry members, including drivers, crew members, media and officials, The Charlotte Observer reported. NASCAR said garage operations and pre-race activities are also expected to return to normal.

The changes begin at Texas for the All-Star Race weekend June 12-13.

“Getting the fully vaccinated rate within our industry above the 70% threshold remains critical to reducing the potential impact of the virus on NASCAR events,” NASCAR said in a release of its updated protocols.

Hospital system to host festivals welcoming the ‘new normal’

A North Carolina medical provider is planning celebrations across the state as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues.

Novant Health on Tuesday said it is hosting “welcome back festivals” in Charlotte, Wilmington and Winston-Salem this summer. Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics will also be available at the events.

“These festivals are a way to acknowledge all that we’ve been through over the course of the pandemic and welcome each other back to a new normal,” said Jesse Cureton, chief consumer officer for Novant Health. “This will be a moment to celebrate how far we’ve come.”

The health care provider didn’t immediately share event dates but said the festivals will be held in July and August. More details are expected in the next few weeks, The Charlotte Observer reported.