COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on June 3

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 600 hospitalizations reported

At least 1,003,508 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 13,110 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 265 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down slightly from 268 cases the day before.

Nine additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 610 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Wednesday, up from 606 the day before.

As of Monday, the latest day for which data is available, 3.5% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 53% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 49.2% are fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.

House Republicans want federal unemployment benefits gone

Republicans in the North Carolina state House want to end extra federal unemployment benefits offering $300 a week to individuals who can’t find work because of the pandemic.

The proposal emerged in a House committee meeting Wednesday, The News & Observer reported.

“We’re hearing from our employers as the economy gets back and churning that they are looking for folks to get back to work,” said Rep. Jason Saine, a Republican from Lincolnton, “and this will help speed that up.”

The bill was passed by a state House finance committee Wednesday, but it would have to be approved by the full House before it goes to the Senate and then Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper has said he is against cutting the benefits.

Cooper urges tenants affected by pandemic to apply for aid

Gov. Roy Cooper told residents who may be behind on rent and utilities because of the pandemic to apply for aid under a statewide bill assistance program as the application period reopens.

“Though a lot of the economic fog caused by this pandemic is lifting, many families across the country are struggling,” the governor said Wednesday.

The Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions program, or HOPE, helps tenants in 88 of the state’s counties. The program started accepting applications on May 18 and has about $800 million from the federal government in rental assistance available, The News & Observer reported.

Tenants can apply for rent and utility assistance by going to hope.nc.gov or by calling 888-9ASK-HOPE.

More Charlotte vaccine clinics offering $25 gift cards

More COVID-19 vaccine sites in Charlotte are giving $25 gift cards to adults receiving their first doses, officials said.

Mecklenburg County Public Health is also offering gift cards to a person who drives someone else to and from a clinic for an initial vaccination, The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday.

The participating sites include Bojangles Coliseum, Catawba Brewing Co., Food Truck Friday, MEDIC, Northwest Health Department, Southeast Health Department and StarMed Healthcare.

”The intent is to pay for (people’s) time and effort to come in and get vaccinated,” Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris told county commissioners. “So we’ll see if it makes a difference.”

As of Monday, at least 45.6% Mecklenburg residents have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Charlotte Ballet shares details about return to stage

The Charlotte Ballet plans to return after the coronavirus pandemic shortened its season last year.

The ballet on Wednesday released new details about its 2021-22 season, which will kick off in October. The first performance is set to mark the dance company’s 50th anniversary, pushed back due to COVID-19.

“The last year was undoubtedly difficult,” artistic director Hope Muir said. “But we found unique ways to engage digitally and even returned to the stage, against all odds, to celebrate our art form.”

Starting in July, tickets will be sold for Nutcracker performances. Tickets for October’s opening show will be available in August.