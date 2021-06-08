COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on June 8

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 350 new cases reported

At least 1,005,966 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 13,199 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 359 new COVID-19 cases and added 48 coronavirus-related deaths to the total on Monday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 546 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday.

As of Monday, 2.7% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 54% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and about 50% are fully vaccinated as of Thursday, the latest date for which data is available.

DMV warns of high demand this summer

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is expecting demand to surge this summer even as offices remain short-staffed.

Students looking to get their licenses before school starts and people who put off making an appointment during the pandemic could make for a busy summer.

“Many people waited to schedule in-person services until it was safer to do so, which could lead to a summer with our highest-ever level of demand,” DMV Commissioner Torre Jessup said Monday in a statement.

The vacancy rate across the DMV is 17%, The News & Observer reported.

Jessup said people should try and do their business online or wait until after Labor Day to come in if possible.