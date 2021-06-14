COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on June 14

Some counties in the Charlotte area aren’t close to reaching the president’s COVID-19 vaccination goal. rwillett@newsobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

27 additional deaths reported

At least 1,008,926 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 13,292 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 284 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down from 385 on Sunday and 559 on Saturday. The state doesn’t update its COVID-19 case counts over the weekends.

Twenty-seven additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 480 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday, down from 497 the day before.

As of Saturday — the latest day with available data — 2.4% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 54% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and about 50% were fully vaccinated as of Monday. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Enrollment down at Central Piedmont Community College

Enrollment has dropped at a North Carolina community college as the COVID-19 pandemic forced some students to scrap or put off their dreams of pursuing higher education.

Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte said its fall enrollment is down almost 30% compared to last year. Officials said some students have faced challenges in a year filled with racial reckoning and online classes.

“We serve a lot of low-income first-generation students, and disadvantaged students,” said JJ McEachern, dean of enrollment management. “And they’ve been hit hard.”

Some counties in Charlotte area not close to Biden’s vaccination goal

Several counties in North Carolina haven’t reached President Joe Biden’s goal of giving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose to 70% of U.S. adults by July 4.

In the Charlotte region, counties say roughly one-half to two-thirds of residents haven’t gotten vaccinated, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Local health departments have said a hesitancy and a lack of urgency about getting the shots have contributed to those figures. As officials turn to personalized ways to get the word out about vaccines, they say a 50% target could still help.

“I think 50% is more realistic and achievable, just based on what we’ve seen historically,” said Tiffany Hansen, public health director for Cleveland County. “I don’t know if we will (reach that). I’m hopeful that we can increase our metrics and be a little more comparable to where the state is.”