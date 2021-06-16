COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on June 16

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 200 new cases reported

At least 1,009,198 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 13,296 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 272 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 284 on Monday.

Four additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Tuesday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 510 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Tuesday, up from 484 the day before.

As of Sunday — the latest day with available data — 2.7% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 54% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and about 51% were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

What does a return to live concerts look like?

Concert venues are reopening for shows this summer after a more than year-long hiatus with a “patchwork” of guidelines to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Those guidelines include building to bigger crowds, contactless service, strict cleaning protocols and some social distancing, The News & Observer reported. Most events, however, won’t require masks or vaccination proof.

“I think that one thing that I’ve learned over this last year is that if you try and forecast our collective behavior and where the regulations will be, you’re going to end up spinning your wheels,”said David Brower, executive director of event organizer PineCone in Raleigh.