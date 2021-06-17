COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on June 17

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 300 new cases reported

At least 1,009,531 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 13,314 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 333 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 272 on Tuesday.

Eighteen additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 495 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Wednesday, down from 510 the day before.

As of Monday — the latest day with available data — 2.3% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 55% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and about 51% were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Volunteers go door-to-door promoting vaccines

Volunteers in Southeast Raleigh are going door-to-door encouraging residents in areas where the vaccination rate lags to get a shot.

Michael Regan, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, and Dr. Cameron Webb, a White House policy advisor for COVID-19 equity, spoke to those volunteers Tuesday, The News & Observer reported.

“The president has made it his mission to try to get that number up to 70% by July 4th,” Regan said, referring to President Joe Biden. “In order to do that, it’s going to take every single one of us.”

EPA Administrator Michael Regan, center, and White House policy advisor Dr. Cameron Webb, second from right, kick off a canvass event to boost vaccinations in low-vaccinated neighborhoods with community health worker volunteers Tuesday, June 16, 2021 at WakeMed in Raleigh. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Wake schools continue to receive mask complaints

North Carolina’s largest school system will continue to require face masks in classrooms even as several families call for lifting the mandate.

On Tuesday, some people who spoke at the Wake County school board meeting pressed district leaders to defy the mandate that the state has in place for schools. But the district said it legally has to continue requiring masks, The News & Observer reported.

School leaders in Harnett County recently approved optional face mask wearing for its summer program. State officials didn’t immediately respond to the N&O’s questions about whether districts not adhering to the mandate will face consequences.

“Current guidance follows the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to protect children from COVID-19, particularly as new and more contagious variants are on the rise and children under 12 cannot currently be vaccinated,” Catie Armstrong, spokesperson for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. “We expect that all schools will follow the guidance outlined in the toolkit to fulfill their obligation to keep their students safe.”