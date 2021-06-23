COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on June 23

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

14 additional deaths reported

At least 1,011,100 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 13,382 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 211 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 238 on Monday.

Fourteen additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Tuesday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 463 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Tuesday, down slightly from 465 the day before.

As of Sunday — the latest day with available data — 2.7% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 55% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and about 52% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

NC readies for first $1 million vaccine drawing

The first of four drawings for a $1 million prize will be held Wednesday. But officials say it could take days to announce a winner.

The the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will conduct the drawing, The News & Observer reported. Officials will contact the winner after determining they are eligible — which might not be until Thursday.

Winners will be contacted by phone, email or at home. They will have until 5 p.m. the second business day after they are contacted to accept the prize, otherwise they forfeit the $1 million.

The winner will be publicly announced at SummerVaxCash.com.

Record number of students attend summer school

A record number of students across North Carolina are attending summer school to make up for lost learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re trying to approach learning this summer from like a camp perspective,” said Tyler Steketee, site coordinator of the summer program based at Eno Valley Elementary School in Durham. “I don’t want to say it’s more exciting, because I think we do a good job of making learning exciting during the school year.

“But it’s something different than what we traditionally do.”

The “Summer Learning Choice for NC Families” bill passed by the General Assembly requires districts to offer at least 150 hours or 30 days of in-person instruction over the summer. Though it’s geared to at-risk students, The News & Observer reported, attendance is voluntary.

Teachers were also offered incentive pay and bonuses to work the program.

Dreamville Festival returns to Raleigh

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival will be held in Raleigh in April 2022, the North Carolina rapper announced on Twitter Tuesday.

The inaugural Dreamville Fest was planned for August 2018 but was canceled because of Hurricane Florence. The festival was ultimately rescheduled for April 2019, The News & Observer reported, and tickets were sold out.

Dreamville was postponed and then canceled during the coronavirus pandemic.