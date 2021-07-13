COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on July 13

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 500 new cases reported

At least 1,019,298 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 13,499 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 562 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down from 703 on Sunday and 598 on Saturday. The state doesn’t update case counts over the weekends.

Sixteen additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Monday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as more information becomes available.

At least 448 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, up from 422 the day before.

As of Saturday, the most recent date available, 4.5% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 56% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 53% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Firefighter survives COVID-19

A 26-year-old volunteer firefighter with the Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire Department spent six weeks in the hospital after he tested positive for the coronavirus in May.

Corey Spencer Linda Spencer

When Corey Spencer woke up from his coma, he told McClatchy News he didn’t know where he was. He was released from the hospital last week and sent to a rehab center.

“I was put through the ringer,” Spencer said. “Just physically and mentally, I’m still trying to process everything that really happened.”

He said he plans to get the COVID-19 vaccine once he’s allowed to return home. His mom told one TV station that her boss got the vaccine because of what happened to Spencer.

Charlotte teen dies from MIS-C

Alyssa Reevey Simons died June 28 after she was diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a condition linked to COVID-19.

Alyssa was a freshman at North Mecklenburg High School, The Charlotte Observer reported. She got COVID-19 with her family in March and was asymptomatic before complaining of back and stomach pain in May. No one in the family was vaccinated, and Alyssa wouldn’t have been eligible to receive the vaccine until her 15th birthday on May 23.

Her mom, Shernett Reevey, told the Observer she’s now received the first shot after what happened to Alyssa.

“Everybody’s just walking around like a pandemic didn’t just happen,” she said. “It’s going to get worse.”

UNC athletic budget not hit as hard by pandemic

UNC’s athletic budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year did not take as big of a hit as school administrators feared in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Athletic director Bubba Cunningham initially projected a loss of more than $30 million in revenue. But according to an open letter from Cunningham and Rams Club executive director John Montgomery, the loss was less than $6 million.

That’s thanks in-part to donations the athletic department received, The News & Observer reported.

Through the Carolina Victory Fund, which was created to offset pandemic-related losses, the school raised $5.2 million, according to the letter. The original goal was $2 million.

Charlotte area reaches vaccine milestone

Mecklenburg County this week hit a new benchmark in the fight against COVID-19.

Fifty percent of residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine to help protect against the virus, The Charlotte Observer reported Monday.

“It’s an exciting milestone,” Dr. David Priest, a Novant Health infectious disease expert, previously said. “It’s not where we want to be yet, but it just is a real tribute to the efforts of health care professionals and community members to get vaccinated.”

Vaccinations could help COVID-19 spread more like a seasonal flu, but herd immunity isn’t likely, according to Priest.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen,” he said. “I think we will have COVID in our communities for the foreseeable future, if not forever.”