COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on July 17

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 500 hospitalizations reported

At least 1,022,876 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 13,523 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,023 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up from 1,020 on Thursday.

Before Thursday, daily case counts hadn’t gone above 1,000 since early May. Health officials said the rise is mostly due to the delta variant spreading among people who haven’t been vaccinated for COVID-19, The News & Observer reported.

Four additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Friday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as more information becomes available.

At least 536 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, up from 494 the day before.

As of Wednesday, the most recent date available, 4.2% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 59% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 56% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Vaccine lottery winner reveals how she found out

Natalie Everett, the second winner of North Carolina’s $1 million vaccine lottery prize, told The Charlotte Observer she was going about her normal day on July 8 when someone from the state health department called.

“I didn’t believe a word,” she said. “I was like ‘I’ll play along,’ but I didn’t believe it.”

The 55-year-old Pineville resident didn’t actually know it was real until an official called her Tuesday and had all of her information.

“I was like, ‘Oh, dang, this is real,’” Everett said. “That’s when all my doubt went out the window.”

Delta variant outbreak reported in Charlotte area

An outbreak of the delta coronavirus variant has been linked to a Charlotte-area homeless shelter, officials said.

At least five COVID-19 cases at the Salvation Army Center of Hope are from the delta variant, according to Dr. Raynard Washington, deputy health director for Mecklenburg County. Of the 30 coronavirus cases at the shelter, eight were sent to get tested for the variant, which is believed to be more contagious, The Charlotte Observer reported Friday.

The county is teaming up with StarMed Healthcare and UNC Charlotte for delta variant testing.

The outbreak was reported as Mecklenburg officials say most of the region’s new COVID-19 cases are among people who haven’t been vaccinated against the virus.

Charlotte sees liquor shortage during COVID

The Charlotte area is facing a liquor shortage as reopened bars and restaurants create more demand.

During coronavirus-related shutdowns, sales at ABC stores rose 30% compared to 2019. Now, some retailers are experiencing low supplies of some vodkas and other spirits.

“Broadly speaking, there have been strains on the global supply chains of a variety of products throughout the entire pandemic, and not just here in North Carolina,” said Jeff Strickland, ABC commission spokesperson. “Many businesses have reopened over recent months, creating additional demand as well.”

The Mecklenburg County ABC Board said stores are still open for purchases.