COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on July 21

North Carolina on Tuesday reported more than 800 coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

More than 800 new cases reported

At least 1,026,697 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 13,541 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 871 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from 734 on Monday.

Six additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Tuesday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as more information becomes available.

At least 672 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, up from 623 the day before.

As of Sunday, the latest day available, 7.3% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 59% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 56% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

COVID-19 outbreak reported in fire department

Two firefighters were hospitalized after a COVID-19 outbreak in North Carolina, officials said.

Albemarle Fire Department, northeast of Charlotte, received help with staffing after it reported up to 10 cases of the virus, McClatchy News reported Tuesday.

Officials said some workers are starting to return to work as others remain sick.

“All three fire station locations continue to be staffed and provide services,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “We are taking precautions to keep the public and our staff safe as we provide emergency services.”

NC to offer home vaccinations

North Carolina could bring COVID-19 vaccines to homes under a new partnership.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday said it was working with the Piedmont Triad Regional Council Area Agency on Aging to launch the new program.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the department’s secretary, said the effort is designed to “help people who may be unable to reach a doctor’s office or vaccination location due to health issues, age or other reasons,” according to a news release.

Anyone who wants to sign up can call 866-303-0026 or visit www.ptrc.org/covid, The News & Observer reported.

As coronavirus-related hospitalizations rise and the delta variant spreads in the state, officials have urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.