COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Aug. 3

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 2,100 new cases reported

At least 1,056,699 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 13,670 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 2,190 new COVID-19 cases, down from 3,302 on Sunday and 3,131 on Saturday.

Thirty-five additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Monday, the highest increase on one day since May 3. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as more information becomes available.

At least 1,359 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, with more than one-fourth of those patients in intensive care. The hospitalization count is up from 1,279 on Sunday, continuing a trend of rising daily totals since July 9, The News & Observer reported.

As of Saturday, the latest date with available information, 10.6% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 61% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 58% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Vaccine ‘blitz’ held as school year approaches

A Triangle health care provider held a “Back-to-School Blitz” over the weekend to help get COVID-19 vaccines to parents and children older than 12 before much of Wake County starts classes on Aug. 23.

“I just feel like having something is better than having nothing,” mom Georgia Best said at the WakeMed event. “And if something ever happened to them and I didn’t get it for them, I couldn’t live with that.”

Appointments filled up for the clinic as some families considered recent coronavirus metrics. Gov. Roy Cooper last week said North Carolina was changing its guidance about face masks in schools but didn’t require them to be worn.

“Schools know what to do,” Cooper said. “Businesses know what to do. People know what to do. We are encouraging everyone to wear masks as per the CDC guidelines. But we know the real way out of this is vaccines.”

NC lottery raises record amount for schools during COVID

The amount of money the North Carolina Education Lottery raised for schools reached its highest point ever during the last fiscal year, $936 million.

Also making history was total sales, reaching a record $3.8 billion.

Mark Michalko, executive director of the lottery, attributed the records to people seeking entertainment options during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We faced multiple challenges during these unusual times,” Michalko said in a news release. “We succeeded thanks to the loyalty of lottery players, the support of our retailers all across our state, and a tremendous effort by the lottery staff to find ways to safely complete our mission in raising money for education.”

NC minister out of hospital after contracting COVID

A North Carolina minister, the grandson of the Rev. Billy Graham, has left the hospital after contracting COVID-19, his family said.

Jonathan Lotz had been in critical condition and was in intensive care until Wednesday, his mother wrote in a Facebook post.

“PRAISE GOD!! Jonathan is home!!“ Anne Graham Lotz said. “Please, please continue to pray for his swift recovery and restoration to full health with no setbacks or complications.”

Jonathan Lotz, who grew up in Raleigh, had the now-widespread delta variant, The News & Observer reported.

His late grandfather was a famous evangelist who had a presence in the Charlotte area.