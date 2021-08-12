COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Aug. 12

Pins are available to vaccinated customers at a vaccination check-in station, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at the Players’ Retreat restaurant in Raleigh. In late June, the Players’ Retreat started requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination for customers choosing to dine indoors. tlong@newsobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 2,300 hospitalizations reported

At least 1,094,886 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 13,790 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 4,963 new COVID-19 cases, up from 2,985 on Tuesday.

Twenty-two coronavirus-related deaths were added on Wednesday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as more information becomes available.

At least 2,304 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, the highest single-day total since Feb. 9. The patient count has been rising since July 9, when the state had 409 patients, The News & Observer reported.

As of Monday, the latest date available, 12.8% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 62% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 58% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

NC towns, county paying bonuses to workers who get COVID shots

One Triangle-area county and two nearby towns are offering bonuses to workers with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The town of Hillsborough this week joined Carrboro in offering a bonus program to its public employees. A similar program is being planned in Chapel Hill, officials said.

All of the towns are requiring that their employees show proof of vaccine status by Sept. 1. Otherwise, they will have to be tested weekly, The News & Observer reported Wednesday.

Hillsborough, which has 97 workers, is offering $300 bonuses as part of its program.

Also giving bonuses is Wake County, home to Raleigh. Workers who have gotten vaccinated or get their final shots before Sept. 15 get two days of paid vacation and a $250 bonus, officials said.

Starting the week of Sept. 20, unvaccinated workers will have to get tested until the area’s percentage of positive COVID-19 tests and transmission rates get lower.

Hospitalizations in Charlotte similar to a ‘busy winter’

The number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the Charlotte area is high for the summertime, one doctor said.

Dr. Sid Fletcher of Novant Health said the patient count is more similar to what he could see during a “busy winter.”

As of Aug. 4, the number of Mecklenburg County hospitalizations was over four times higher compared to early July. And data show “Mecklenburg’s seven major Novant and Atrium hospitals are all above 70% capacity for adult in-patient beds as of last week,” The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday.

Many rural schools not requiring masks

North Carolina’s school districts are largely split on whether students and staff are required to wear face masks as the school year starts.

Most of the state’s urban areas have instituted mask mandates, while another 56 districts representing a third of the state’s students are not requiring masks, The News & Observer reported. Those districts tend to be in smaller and/or rural counties, many of which have low COVID-19 vaccination rates.

Onslow County school board chairman Bob Williams said the board didn’t want to institute “mandates that would affect your children in a negative manner.”

“We did a survey,” Williams said. “The survey was between 2 to 1 or 3 to 1 to let parents make the decision or let staff make the decision. We are still a democracy.”

UNC reports first COVID cluster

A cluster of six COVID-19 cases has been reported at UNC-Chapel Hill.

The cases are related to an event in the Eshelman School of Pharmacy, The News & Observer reported. The cluster came one day before thousands of students will start moving in Thursday.

Campus leaders, faculty, staff and students also discussed concerns about the lack of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on Wednesday, which UNC-CH Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz and Provost Bob Blouin said they would support.

Guskiewicz said they know there will be cases on campus but are hopeful they can continue to operate in-person given UNC-CH’s vaccination rates and mandatory weekly testing for those who are not vaccinated.

“I’m going to continue to advocate where I can, when I can — based on the guidance and advice our public health and infectious disease experts have given us — why in fact a mandate and the vaccine itself, most importantly, works,” Guskiewicz said.

Should you get the flu shot if you also got the COVID vaccine?

As the first flu season since the COVID-19 vaccine came out approaches, some are concerned about whether they really need both shots — or if getting them at the same time is safe.

Dr. Anita Skariah, UNC Health internist and pediatrician, told The News & Observer that experts recommend getting the flu shot in September and October, just as flu season begins to ramp up. She said people should get both the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s important to obtain the flu vaccine even if you have received the COVID vaccine,” Skariah said. “Neither will protect from the other — the flu vaccine will not protect you against Sars Co-V and the COVID vaccines will not protect you against influenza.”

Triangle restaurants require vaccine cards

Several local bars and restaurants in the Triangle, including many in downtown Durham, will require guests wanting to come inside to show proof of vaccination.

The list includes Durham beer bar Hunky Dory, cocktail bar Kingfisher, French restaurant Rue Cler, Pizzeria Mercato in Carrboro, Players Retreat in Raleigh, Yonder Bar in Hillsborough and the Durham music venue Motorco.

Eryk Pruitt, owner of Yonder Bar in Hillsborough, told The News & Observer he implemented the change because he doesn’t want to give up the increase in sales they saw as case counts dropped and vaccinations increased this summer.

“I felt like we need to do what we could to get a stronger push out there (for vaccines),” Pruitt said. “I had enough conversations with people who refused to get the vaccine for whatever reason, it didn’t seem like there were enough incentives out there for them.”

Demand rises for COVID tests as delta variant spreads

The demand for COVID-19 tests is up as the delta variant continues to spread across North Carolina.

For example, Mecklenburg County saw 2,700 daily COVID-19 tests on average at the beginning of August. It’s a 130% increase compared to early July but still lower than the amount of tests administered during the holiday season, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Anyone who wants a test can search for locations at covid19.ncdhhs.gov. People can also reach out to their doctors, pharmacies or local health departments to ask about testing.

Tests are free and don’t require insurance. Click here for a list of options in the Triangle, and click here for a list of options near Charlotte.

Charlotte-area county seeing rise in cases among children

School-aged children make up almost one-fourth of recent COVID-19 infections in one Charlotte-area county.

Gaston County on Tuesday said 110 of the 451 cases it added over the weekend were among kids. Those children will be isolated for 10 days or more, and people who were in contact with them may have to go into a two-week quarantine, officials said.

This fall, Gaston County schools has made masks optional while Charlotte-Mecklenburg is among the nearby districts requiring face coverings, The Charlotte Observer reported.

With the start of the school year on the horizon, North Carolina is seeing more younger COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

The state also reports a rise in cases among children and college-aged adults, mostly due to the delta variant.

“In the past six weeks, 18- to 24-year-olds have been infected at rates higher than any other age group, and children 17 or younger are seeing a surge in cases not seen since the virus’ winter peak,” The News & Observer reported Tuesday.

Many schools are planning for in-person classes this fall, and experts warn younger people who don’t get vaccinated or aren’t yet eligible to get their shots could spread the virus. Currently, vaccines are only available for children 12 and older.