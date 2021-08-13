COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Aug. 13

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

16 coronavirus-related deaths reported

At least 1,100,786 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 13,806 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 5,900 new COVID-19 cases, up from 4,963 on Wednesday.

Sixteen coronavirus-related deaths were added on Thursday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as more information becomes available.

At least 2,409 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, up from 2,304 the day before. The patient count has been rising since July 9, when the state had 409 patients, The News & Observer reported.

As of Tuesday, the latest date available, 11.3% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 62% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 58% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Atrium hospital reports delta COVID outbreak

At least 50 health care workers at Atrium Health Pineville have tested positive for COVID-19, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services told The Charlotte Observer.

At least 70% of those workers were already vaccinated, a spokesperson said, and nine patients also have tested positive for the virus.

Alicia Campbell, facility executive of Atrium Health Pineville, told employees the delta variant is to blame.

“We are currently engaged in contact tracing and testing of any impacted teammates and patients in order to identify those needing care and to control the potential for further spread,” the message said.

Raleigh mayor favors indoor face mask mandate

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said Thursday she would support an indoor mask mandate and will meet with other Wake County mayors on Friday to “build consensus.”

“Wake County health experts are making this recommendation based on recent data,” she said. “We have to take steps to ensure public safety, protect our small businesses and do everything we can to prevent another lockdown.”

Several of the 11 other mayors previously said they would not support a new mask mandate.

Zebulon Mayor Bob Matheny told The News & Observer on Thursday he is “open for discussion but no decision yet.”

Test site sending more patients to hospitals

One Charlotte-area COVID-19 testing provider is increasingly seeing emergency situations.

Hospital referrals are becoming “a lot more common” as the coronavirus continues to spread, said Dr. Arin Piramzadian, chief medical officer for StarMed. For example, the provider used to have emergencies every few days but sent four patients seeking COVID-19 tests to emergency rooms due to serious symptoms.

Piramzadian on Wednesday said demand for testing is on the rise just as the start of the school year approaches.

“It’s going to get very bad ...” Piramzadian told The Charlotte Observer. “The reality is once the CDC (in May) removed masking guidelines and with the delta variant being so contagious, it pretty much just ripped through the population.”

NC State students’ return could impact football team’s bubble

The football team at North Carolina State University has been in a “bubble,” but players will have to leave it when in-person classes start next week, The News & Observer reported.

Last year, coronavirus concerns forced the Wolfpack to reschedule their first game and Devin Leary, the starting quarterback, to miss the season opener. Head coach Dave Doeren said he doesn’t want that to happen again.

“I’m very hopeful that we learned our lesson from watching that horrible movie last year,” Doeren said. “I told them I don’t want to watch it again.”

This fall, the UNC System is requiring face masks indoors but not outdoors. There are concerns that having more students back on campus will bring risks, including for players who have been vaccinated.

“Last year, we were very good here from a COVID numbers standpoint until the student body showed up,” Doeren said. “Not to blame them, that’s just what happens when you put 30,000 young people on a college campus, you’re gonna have a lot of germs brought in and people are gonna get sick.”

Social media influencers helping to promote vaccination in NC

North Carolina leaders are partnering with social media stars to urge people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The efforts often aim to reach younger people, a group recently seeing a higher infection rate as the delta variant spreads through the state, The News & Observer reported.

In the past few months, people with large social media followings have been featured on a live stream video with Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

And Guilford County has partnered with dozens of people, including a lifestyle blogger who shared a photo of her vaccine card. Wake County plans to start a similar program.

“These personal conversations are really what’s going to get us over the finish line with COVID,” said Dawn Crawford of Wake County Public Health. “The more voices out there in our community we have sharing correct information, facts and personal experiences, the better.”

NC towns, county paying bonuses to workers who get COVID shots

One Triangle-area county and two nearby towns are offering bonuses to workers with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The town of Hillsborough this week joined Carrboro in offering a bonus program to its public employees. A similar program is being planned in Chapel Hill, officials said.

All of the towns are requiring that their employees show proof of vaccine status by Sept. 1. Otherwise, they will have to be tested weekly, The News & Observer reported Wednesday.

Hillsborough, which has 97 workers, is offering $300 bonuses as part of its program.

Also giving bonuses is Wake County, home to Raleigh. Public workers who have gotten vaccinated or get their final shots before Sept. 15 get two days of paid vacation and a $250 bonus, officials said.

Starting the week of Sept. 20, unvaccinated workers will have to get tested until the area’s percentage of positive COVID-19 tests and transmission rates get lower.

Hospitalizations in Charlotte similar to a ‘busy winter’

The number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the Charlotte area is high for the summertime, one doctor said.

Dr. Sid Fletcher of Novant Health said the patient count is more similar to what he could see during a “busy winter.”

As of Aug. 4, the number of Mecklenburg County hospitalizations was over four times higher compared to early July. And data show “Mecklenburg’s seven major Novant and Atrium hospitals are all above 70% capacity for adult in-patient beds as of last week,” The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday.