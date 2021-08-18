COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Aug. 18

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

3,500 new COVID-19 cases reported

At least 1,125,987 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 13,895 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 3,575 new COVID-19 cases and 15 coronavirus-related deaths. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as more information becomes available.

At least 2,828 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday. The number of coronavirus hospitalizations has been rising since July 9, when the state had 409 patients.

As of Tuesday, 13.5 of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 63% of adults 18 and older in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 58% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Panthers set face mask policy

Face masks will be required indoors at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, the Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday.

All staff and guests in the indoors section of the stadium will be required to wear them, The Charlotte Observer reported. That includes the indoor concourses on the 300 and 400 levels.

Wake has new plans for educating students in quarantine

Wake County Schools presented a plan Tuesday for how to better provide students with educational materials if they have to quarantine due to COVID-19.

Under the new guidelines, all teachers will have a “landing page” in Canvas or Google Classroom for students to access and schools will provide live office hours, The News & Observer reported.

If an entire classroom has to quarantine, it will move to virtual instruction.

“There is a plan and there is encompassing language that directs how every school will remain engaged with students who are quarantined,” Superintendent Cathy Moore said. “The execution of that plan will look different from school to school and quite frankly the implementation will probably vary based on the daily demands of teachers in schools.”

Parents scared as schools reopen

The majority of students in Wake County Schools will return for in-person classes on Monday, sparking concern among parents about the rapidly spreading delta variant.

“I’m feeling trapped,” Katie Williams, a North Raleigh parent of a child entering first grade, said in an interview with The News & Observer. “I feel like the only option you have is to send them to school or home-school them if you’re worried about them catching COVID.”

Enrollment in Wake’s Virtual Academy dropped to 10,700 students, meaning more than 90% of students will attend in-person classes.

School leaders have said they are taking the necessary precautions, including requiring students to wear masks and assigning seats in the lunchroom, The News & Observer reported.

Bluegrass festival will require proof of vaccinations

The World of Bluegrass festival in Raleigh will require guests to show proof of vaccination, the International Bluegrass Music Association said Tuesday.

“We have been closely monitoring safety guidelines, and in the interest of everyone’s safety, our Board of Directors has taken the unanimous position that participation in this year’s World of Bluegrass begins and ends with safety — requiring proof of vaccination and indoor mask wearing,” said Mike Simpson, IBMA’s board chair.

The rule will apply to shows at Red Hat Amphitheater and events in the Raleigh Convention Center and Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, The News & Observer reported.

It does not apply to free events held outside in downtown Raleigh.

What to know about Charlotte’s virtual academy

Parents can still register for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ virtual learning options as COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb.

The CMS communications team told The Charlotte Observer the window for registration into the elementary (grades 3-5), middle or high school virtual schools was still open as of Tuesday.

“The enrollment application will remain open for transfers into the virtual school but at the moment those applicants will be placed on a waiting list,” spokesperson Brian Hacker said.

The first day of school is Aug. 25.

Republicans reject censure of school board members

The Wake County Republican Party decided Monday not to censure two school board members who voted in favor of a face mask mandate this month.

The party’s executive committee held a special meeting Monday after several parents and citizens expressed concern over how Republican school board members Karen Carter and Roxie Cash voted, The News & Observer reported.

“After much thoughtful discussion and debate, the censure motion was not adopted,” Mark Cavaliero, first chair of the Wake County GOP, said in a statement.