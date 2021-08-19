COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Aug. 19

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

5,200 new COVID-19 cases reported

At least 1,131,243 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 13,952 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 5,256 new COVID-19 cases and 57 coronavirus-related deaths. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as more information becomes available.

At least 2,930 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday. The number of coronavirus hospitalizations has been rising since July 9, when the state had 409 patients.

As of Tuesday, 13.2% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 63% of adults 18 and older in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 59% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Wake announces details of face mask mandate

Wake County will require anyone over the age of 5 to wear a face mask starting at 7 a.m. Friday.

“This is critical for us in our efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the delta variant,” said Matt Calabria, chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners. “Our infection rates have gone up about 1,300% since June 1 — which is startling.”

Garner, Knightdale, Morrisville, Rolesville and Zebulon have joined Wake in the mask mandate, while Raleigh and Cary issued their own orders.

Masks are not required in Apex, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs, Wake Forest and Wendell.

NC announces final vaccine lottery winner

Lilly Fowler, a senior at N.C. State University, is the final winner of North Carolina’s $1 million vaccine lottery, Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday during a news conference.

“It’s a personal choice,” Fowler said when asked why she got vaccinated. “Just do your research with sources you deem reliable.”

Breelyn Dean, a high school sophomore in Garner, received the state’s last college scholarship, The News & Observer reported.

Cooper also addressed rising case numbers and hospitalizations as well as his decision not to reinstate statewide COVID-19 protocols.

“This is not where we want to be, but we have a sure way out: vaccines,” he said, adding, “People, business, schools know what to do with masks and safety protocols. ... You get more effective buy-in when it is done at the local level.”

Vaccine boosters to roll out next month

President Joe Biden’s administration announced plans on Wednesday to make a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna available next month.

The third doses will be available Sept. 20, pending federal approval, The News & Observer reported. Health care workers, long-term care residents and older people would likely be first in line.

Dr. David Wohl, infectious disease specialist at UNC-Chapel Hill, said a booster shot could help people better protect themselves.

“It’s not reacting. It’s being very proactive, which I applaud,” Wohl said. “I think the boosting makes a lot of sense.”

Garth Brooks cancels concert

Country music star Garth Brooks has called off his Sept. 25 concert at Bank of America Stadium amid renewed COVID-19 concerns.

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us,” Brooks said in a news release. “Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part.”

The Charlotte tour stop is one of five shows Brooks said he is canceling, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Ticket refunds will be automatically issued.

Charlotte approves mask mandate

A new mask mandate requiring residents wear a face covering indoors regardless of vaccination status will take effect in Charlotte at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The mandate will remain in effect throughout August, The Charlotte Observer reported, but could last longer depending on what Mecklenburg County commissioners decide during a special meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Children under 4 years old are exempt from the rule.

What to know about third COVID shots in Mecklenburg County

At least one vaccine provider in Mecklenburg County is offering third COVID-19 vaccine shots for immunocompromised people under the latest CDC recommendations.

Mecklenburg County Public Health started providing follow up doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Novant Health Dr. David Priest said patients should try and get the same brand they previously received, but it’s fine to swap if the brand isn’t available.