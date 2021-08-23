COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Aug. 23

Some Charlotte restaurants have temporarily closed due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

61 more deaths added

At least 1,161,818 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 14,120 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 5,184 new COVID-19 cases, down from 6,744 on Sunday but up from 4,996 on Saturday. The state doesn’t update case counts over the weekends.







Sixty-one coronavirus-related deaths were added on Monday. The state health department doesn’t specify the dates on which the newly reported deaths occurred.

At least 3,197 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, up from 3,145 the day before.

As of Saturday, the latest date with available information, 13.1% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 64% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 59% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

School year starts with in-person learning

Over 1 million North Carolina students are going into schools on Monday after the coronavirus forced many of them to have remote-only instruction last school year.

Children are returning to classrooms as the contagious delta coronavirus variant spreads through the state.

Gov. Roy Cooper isn’t requiring face coverings in schools but encouraged districts to require mask-wearing. Across the state, 87 of 115 school systems had mask mandates as of Saturday, The News & Observer reported.

COVID-19 has forced more than a dozen high school football teams to sit out the first week of the season and continues to impact team schedules, The Charlotte Observer reported Monday.

Cases overwhelm small NC hospital

A small North Carolina hospital has quickly filled with patients as the coronavirus surges.

The emergency department at UNC Health hospital in Clayton is handling up to 120 patients, though it’s designed to care for up to 96.

The health care center, southeast of Raleigh, was busy when COVID-19 peaked during the winter months. But after people who put off care for chronic conditions started returning to hospitals, the virus also started to fill its beds.

“We were thinking we were through the hump and thinking everything was going to be great and back to normal,” says Lee Stikeleather, emergency department manager. “And then it hit, and it hit all of a sudden.”

The influx comes as hospitals are filling up in Triangle and Greenville, where patients would typically go for specialized care, The News & Observer reported Monday.

COVID exposure temporarily closes Charlotte restaurants

The staff at two Charlotte restaurants may have been exposed to COVID-19, forcing the eateries to temporarily close their doors.

Mama Ricotta’s Restaurant and The Stanley recently joined a growing list of businesses that took precautions this month after possible exposure to the disease.

Dot Dot Dot said it reopened Wednesday after its employees tested negative. And What The Fries recently closed to sanitize its space, The Charlotte Observer reported Monday.

Wake reports 13 clusters, including some in schools

Wake County recently reported 18 coronavirus outbreaks and 13 case clusters as the delta variant continues its spread.

Nine of those clusters were in schools, while the others were at child-care centers, The News & Observer reported Sunday. A cluster means an area has been linked to five or more COVID-19 cases in 14 days.

A list of the affected locations is available here.

Wake County, home to Raleigh, had a case rate of 677 per 100,000 residents. That measure was 482 per 100,000 in Durham County and 300 per 100,000 in Orange County.