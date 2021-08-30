COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Aug. 30

Roughly 65% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. rwillett@newsobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 4,500 new cases reported

At least 1,208,303 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 14,412 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 4,569 new COVID-19 cases, down from 6,844 on Sunday and 7,594 on Saturday. The state doesn’t update case counts over weekends.

Ninety-three new coronavirus-related deaths were added on Monday. The state health department doesn’t specify the dates on which newly reported deaths occurred.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

At least 3,509 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, health officials said, including 917 adults being treated in intensive care units.

As of Saturday, the latest date with available information, 14.5% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 65% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 60% have been fully vaccinated as of Monday. State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Case counts double over past month in parts of Triangle

New coronavirus case counts in two Triangle counties are the highest they have been since late January, data show.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Durham and Wake counties have seen their number of new COVID-19 infections more than double over the last month, The News & Observer reported Sunday.

In the past week, Wake added 4,242 cases and Durham added 864. Orange County reported 271 new cases in that time period.

Pediatric ICUs fill up in the Triangle

Two pediatric intensive care units in the Triangle have reached capacity as hospitals care for children sick with COVID-19 and other diseases.

Of the region’s pediatric intensive care units, the University of North Carolina Medical Center in Chapel Hill and WakeMed Children’s Hospital in Raleigh hit capacity on Friday. The facilities have 20 and 10 beds, respectively.

The area’s third center, Duke University Hospital in Durham, had one of its 32 beds open, The News & Observer reported. Hospital officials said capacity can change each day.

“It is exhausting to have seen what potential we would have had with the introduction of the vaccine, with careful masking,” said Dr. Benny Joyner, pediatric critical care medicine division chief at the UNC center. “And this, to be put in a position again where we’re having to say to outside referring hospitals, ‘We cannot take your child with a new cancer diagnosis, a new trauma’ — that’s a hard thing.”

Duke workers required to get vaccines

Duke University workers will get fired if they don’t show proof that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

After previously expecting employees to share their vaccine statuses by Sept. 1, the new deadline is Oct. 1. Workers who don’t meet the deadline can be terminated, making them ineligible to work for Duke again in the future.

Over 91% of the 22,136 people who work at the university have gotten vaccinated, The News & Observer reported Sunday.

“Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from serious illness related to COVID-19, and it is only way we will bring an end to this pandemic,” the school said. “We are grateful to the thousands in our community who have already taken this step, and we want to take make every effort to support those who have not yet gotten vaccinated.”