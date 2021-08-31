COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Aug. 31

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 4,500 new cases reported

At least 1,208,303 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 14,412 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 4,569 new COVID-19 cases, down from 6,844 on Sunday and 7,594 on Saturday.

Ninety-three new coronavirus-related deaths were added on Monday. The state health department doesn’t specify the dates on which newly reported deaths occurred.

At least 3,509 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, health officials said, including 917 adults being treated in intensive care units.

As of Saturday, the latest date with available information, 14.5% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 65% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 60% have been fully vaccinated as of Monday. State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

NC hospital brings in mobile morgue

UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton has added a mobile morgue because its on-site morgue was full from rising COVID-19 deaths.

At least 39 people with the coronavirus have died at the hospital, President and CEO Joann Anderson told The News & Observer. That’s well above a previous high of 31 deaths during the height of the pandemic in January.

The mobile morgue has room for six gurneys, half the number that fits in the hospital’s on-site morgue.

“We’re at 11 today, but it has been full at 12,” Anderson said on Monday. “Fortunately we’ve not had to put anyone in the mobile one yet. But we’re at 11, and unfortunately I just heard a Code Blue called a few minutes ago. That sends chills up my spine to think that that might be the 12th one.”

Time is running out to get $100 for a vaccine

Tuesday is the final day to receive $100 for getting vaccinated against the coronavirus as part of North Carolina’s Summer Card incentive program.

The program previously gave individuals $25 for receiving a shot, but officials upped the incentive to $100 on Aug. 4, The News & Observer reported.

State health department officials said Monday there was “notable increases in demand” after the change was announced. Some vaccine providers said they ran out of their card supply in one day.

More than 133,000 Summer Cards totaling $3.3 million have been distributed as of Monday.

Nearly 100 Charlotte schools report COVID cases

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has reported over 100 new coronavirus cases among students and staff after the first week of classes.

At least 125 students and 50 staff members have tested positive, The Charlotte Observer reported. There is also at least one COVID-19 case at 97 of the district’s 178 schools.

Two of those schools have reported COVID clusters in the last 28 days.

Bank branches temporarily close

Some banks are temporarily shutting down branches as COVID-19 spreads among staff, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Bank of America has closed at least eight of its branches in Charlotte as of Monday. Last month, Truist shut down the lobby of its SunTrust branch on Park Road after a coronavirus exposure.

“We are operating with an abundance of caution around keeping employees and clients as safe as possible during coronavirus, and on occasion, have temporarily closed locations,” Bank of America said in a statement.

Wake cracks down on school mask rules

The Wake County school system will require schools with COVID-19 clusters to monitor face mask compliance and report it to the district amid a surge in new cases.

“Decades of research show that compliance improves when behavior is monitored,” the school district said online. “Health experts tell us this one change can predictably reduce the number of positive cases in a school.”

Spokesperson Lisa Luten said a reporting process for compliance is in the works and will be shared with schools this week, The News & Observer reported.

Duke sets new COVID restrictions

Duke University has set new coronavirus restrictions on campus after hundreds of students and at least 15 employees tested positive for COVID-19 in the first week of classes.

Under the new rules, masks will be required indoors and outdoors, indoor group seating at dining facilities has been suspended, professors can teach remotely for the next two weeks, and student activities will be limited, The News & Observer reported.

All Duke employees are also required to get a coronavirus vaccine.

“This surge is placing significant stress on the people, systems and facilities that are dedicated to protecting our health, safety and the ability of Duke to fulfill its educational mission, particularly our isolation space for on-campus students who test positive,” Duke said in an email announcing the new guidelines.

How will police enforce Mecklenburg mask mandate?

Mecklenburg County’s face mask requirement goes into effect Tuesday, and reports of noncompliance will be investigated by local police departments.

Anyone who doesn’t abide by the rule could be charged with a misdemeanor — but that’s unlikely, The Charlotte Observer reported.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will use “education and conversations” to encourage the public to wear a mask through a “complaint-driven process,” spokesman Thomas Hildebrand told the Observer.

”This has been the CMPD’s approach to consistent enforcement of the mandate, and it will remain so until the mandate is rescinded,” Hildebrand said. “CMPD received a tremendous level of cooperation from the community through the earlier mandates.”