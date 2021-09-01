COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Sept. 1

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

56 COVID-related deaths added

At least 1,213,654 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 14,468 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 5,351 new COVID-19 cases, up from 4,569 on Monday.

Fifty-six new coronavirus-related deaths were added on Tuesday. The state health department doesn’t specify the dates on which newly reported deaths occurred.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

At least 3,612 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, health officials said, including 941 patients being treated in intensive care units. That’s the highest coronavirus-related ICU patient count since the start of the pandemic, The News & Observer reported.

As of Sunday, the latest date with available information, 14.6% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 65% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 60% have been fully vaccinated. Among all age groups, the statewide vaccination rate has climbed to about 50%.

State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

NC bill could slow COVID-related rent relief, official says

A bill that calls for allowing North Carolina landlords to seek rent relief for their tenants could make the process go slower, a state official said.

If it becomes law, HB110 would allow landlords who lost money during COVID-19 to apply for assistance from the North Carolina’s Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Eviction (HOPE) program. Laura Hogshead, who leads the program, said the proposed law would create delays because the applications would go from landlord to tenant, instead of just one person.

“This will slow the process down,” Hogshead said.

The bill is set to go to the Senate Rules Committee before it could head to the full Senate, The News & Observer reported Wednesday.

Wake could ease eligibility for student athletes

The Wake County School Board’s policy committee expressed support for a proposal Tuesday that would temporarily ease athletic eligibility rules to let more students play sports.

One of those rules requires students to have been in attendance for at least 85% of the previous semester, The News & Observer reported. In requesting to waive that rule, district administrators pointed to students who had more absences because of COVID-19 quarantines or trouble connecting to online classes.

“We want to offer grace and flexibility to students who may have had issues with attendance during the spring semester,” Eric Fitts, Wake’s senior director for middle school programs, told the committee Tuesday.

The school board is scheduled to vote next week on waiving the attendance requirement.

Triangle schools report active COVID clusters

A new report from the state health department shows active COVID-19 clusters at 17 schools in the Triangle — including 11 in Wake County, three in Durham County, and one each in Granville, Harnett and Johnston counties.

At least three schools in Wake County have more than 20 coronavirus cases, The News & Observer reported.

Charlotte doctors push for vaccinations

Doctors in the Charlotte area have renewed their push for people to get vaccinated amid an influx of hospitalizations, The Charlotte Observer reported.

About 92% of patients in the intensive care units at Novant Health hospitals are unvaccinated, according to Dr. David Priest, Novant’s chief safety, quality and epidemiology officer. Of those on ventilators, Priest said 94% are unvaccinated.

“This remains a COVID surge of the unvaccinated spilling into the vulnerable vaccinated,” he said.

The average age of an unvaccinated patient in the hospital with COVID-19 is 49 — much younger than earlier in the pandemic, The Observer reported. The average age of someone who has been vaccinated and ends up in the hospital is 78.

NC districts temporarily move to remote learning due to COVID

Two school districts are the first in North Carolina to transition to remote learning due to the delta coronavirus variant.

The Graham and Mitchell County school systems, both in the western part of the state, will temporarily stop in-person classes.

This week, the two districts also approved requiring face masks when students go back into school, The News & Observer reported.

UNC reports more COVID clusters

Coronavirus clusters were reported on Tuesday in three residence halls at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“There are five or six cases on the 3rd floor of Ehringhaus dorm, the 7th and 8th floors of Hinton James dorm and the 3rd floor of Parker dorm,” The News & Observer reported.

The cases were reported after the university last week said it started testing students “out of an abundance of caution” in residence halls that had been linked to several COVID-19 infections.

This semester, UNC reported its first cluster of cases one week before the start of school. Recent COVID-19 metrics led some students to be concerned about access to tests over the weekend.