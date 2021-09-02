COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Sept. 2

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

61 COVID-related deaths added

At least 1,220,902 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 14,529 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 7,248 new COVID-19 cases, up from 5,351 on Tuesday.

Sixty-one new coronavirus-related deaths were added on Wednesday. The state health department doesn’t specify the dates on which newly reported deaths occurred.

At least 3,757 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, health officials said, including 926 patients being treated in intensive care units. Tuesday’s coronavirus-related ICU patient count had been the highest reported since the start of the pandemic, The News & Observer reported.

As of Monday, the latest date with available information, 13.8% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 66% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 61% have been fully vaccinated. State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

NC DMV suspends Saturday hours to curb spread

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is temporarily suspending its Saturday hours to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

At least 16 DMV offices, including two in Charlotte and one each in Durham, Raleigh and Huntersville, are affected by the change, The News & Observer reported. Those offices typically see walk-in customers from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and can get crowded.

Questions remain about COVID vaccine booster shot

An infectious disease expert at Duke University said there is still some confusion among scientists about the timing and urgency surrounding booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

There is still more data needed to see when people who have already been vaccinated and don’t have underlying health conditions should get the shot, Dr. Cameron Wolfe told The News & Observer.

“So when we talk about boosting for individuals in the general community, I want to be very clear that that is far less important than still reaching those individuals who are not yet vaccinated at all,” Wolfe said. “We need to continue to talk to those individuals about safety data and how robust it is and about the profound difference in their risk of hospitalization and death by the single act of getting vaccinated.”

NC school test results are in

State test results released at Wednesday’s State Board of Education meeting show just 45.4% of public school students in grades K-12 passed state reading, math and science exams last year.

In the 2018-19 school year, about 58.8% of students passed their state exams, The News & Observer reported.

Education leaders, however, have urged against comparing students’ learning experience last year given the limited amount of in-person instruction most received because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re still in a pandemic and these results allow the board and DPI and local districts and charter schools to determine the extent of learning in the prior year and to plan appropriately for student learning this school year,” state board chair Eric Davis said Wednesday. “These results show the resilience of our students and the dedication of our teachers and others to persevere despite many disruptions to learning.”

In Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, test scores were slightly below state levels — about 44.6% of K-12 students in all subjects passed the exams, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Pandemic delays opening of new NC hospital

The opening of a new Triangle-area hospital has been pushed back due to COVID-19.

UNC Rex Holly Springs, previously set to open its doors this month, is now scheduled to do so in November. The delay allows the health care provider to keep its staff at the main Raleigh campus.

“This was a difficult decision, but we need all hands on deck to respond to the rapid surge of COVID patients,” Ernie Bovio, president of UNC Rex, said in a statement.

Roughly 40% of the more than 400 people set to work at the Holly Springs facility will come from the Raleigh hospital.

NC bill could slow COVID-related rent relief, official says

A bill that calls for allowing North Carolina landlords to seek rent relief for their tenants could make the process go slower, a state official said.

If it becomes law, HB110 would allow landlords who lost money during COVID-19 to apply for assistance from the North Carolina’s Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Eviction (HOPE) program. Laura Hogshead, who leads the program, said the proposed law would create delays because the applications would go from landlord to tenant, instead of just one person.

“This will slow the process down,” Hogshead said.

The bill is set to go to the Senate Rules Committee before it could head to the full Senate, The News & Observer reported Wednesday.