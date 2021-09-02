NC reports almost 8,000 new COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations continue to climb

A nurse holds the hand of a small child during a procedure in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill, N.C. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. An unprecedented number of RSV cases in children this month, coupled with COVID, has led to a shortage of pediatric ICU beds across the state. ssharpe@newsobserver.com

The NC Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,789 patients in hospitals with COVID-19 statewide on Thursday, the fourth-straight day of increases in what has been more than a month’s steady climb.

DHHS also updated its dashboard, reporting 1,228,803 total cases, 7,901 more than Wednesday’s total.

The news comes as 17 Triangle schools are reporting COVID-19 clusters, some with more than 20 cases.

With 788 people dead, DHHS called August the deadliest month in North Carolina since the pandemic’s height in February. Fatalities jumped 378% over July’s total.

The North Carolina health department released a report Friday showing that 477 deaths in the four weeks before Aug. 21, 84% of which struck unvaccinated people.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This story will be updated.