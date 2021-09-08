COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Sept. 8

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 4,000 COVID-19 cases reported

At least 1,262,581 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 14,831 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services added 25,188 COVID-19 cases — including 4,124 on Tuesday — since Friday, when it last updated its COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard was not updated Monday because of the Labor Day holiday.

A total of 123 new coronavirus-related deaths were added to the state’s total over the long weekend. State health officials don’t specify the dates on which newly reported deaths occurred.

At least 3,779 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, the latest date for which data is available, including 927 who are being treated in intensive care units, health officials said.

As of Sunday, 13.7% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 66% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 61% have been fully vaccinated. State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

COVID clusters reported at 21 Triangle schools

The latest report by the state Department of Health and Human Services shows active COVID-19 clusters at 21 schools and daycare centers in the Triangle area.

There are are clusters at 96 schools and 40 daycare centers statewide, The News & Observer reported.

At least 14 schools in Wake County, three in Durham County and one each in Granville, Harnett, Johnston and Orange counties have clusters.

The state defines a cluster as five or more related cases at a facility within a 14-day period.

Wake Schools could require COVID testing, vaccinations

The Wake County school board is slated to discuss some stricter COVID-19 measures at a meeting Tuesday as the number of new cases surges across the district.

Those measures could include requiring employees and some students to get a vaccine and undergo regular coronavirus testing, The News & Observer reported.

Superintendent Cathy Moore said no vote would be held on those requirements Tuesday. But the board is scheduled to vote on whether to continue a face mask mandate following a new state law requiring monthly votes on local masking policies.

Prominent attorney dies after being hospitalized with COVID

David Freedman, a 64-year-old prominent criminal defense attorney in North Carolina, died Friday from complications of COVID-19, The News & Observer reported.

Freedman — who was vaccinated — had been hospitalized two weeks ago at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.

“He was loved by people who were on the other side as well as his clients and everybody else,” Dudley Witt, a longtime friend and his law partner, told The N&O.

Reps for Charlotte police, firefighters against vaccine mandate

Several organizations representing Charlotte police and firefighters told city leaders in a letter last week they are against any possible COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city employees.

The letter came from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police, Charlotte FireFighters Association and the Charlotte chapter of the UE150 public service workers union, The Charlotte Observer reported.

“Combined, our organizations represent, and speak for, thousands of workers in this city who rely on our advocacy,” the letter said. “We understand how COVID has impacted Charlotte but believe all medical decisions shall be an individual choice.”

Help for those facing eviction

The end of the federal moratorium on evictions and state-level eviction protections has left many renters in North Carolina facing eviction. The News & Observer reported based on a a U.S. Census Bureau survey that roughly 400,000 households in the state have no confidence that they can pay next month’s rent.

But help may be available to some renters.

The Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Eviction program, or HOPE, received $396 million for rental aid from the federal stimulus in December. As of Sept. 1, the program had obligated $290 million to tenants and landlords, according to The N&O. Once the program uses that funding, it will get a portion of the $21.55 billion in assistance approved by Congress in March, leaving a large amount of funds available.

Eligible renters can apply for assistance at hope.nc.gov or call 888-927-5467.

The program is only for residents in 88 of North Carolina’s 100 counties. The other 12 met a population threshold to be given their own federal allocation and to run their own programs. Renters in those counties should seek help through their local programs.

Information about programs in Triangle area counties can be found here, and information for the Charlotte area can be found here.