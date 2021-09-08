Hospitalized COVID patients nearly doubled in a month in NC as delta surge continues

North Carolina reported 3,790 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide on Wednesday, nearly double the number from a month ago.

About a quarter of those hospitalized, 928 people, are being treated in intensive care units. That is slightly higher than during last winter’s surge, when on average 20% to 22% of the people hospitalized were in intensive care.

COVID patients in intensive care reached 900 for the first time about two weeks ago, and the number has stayed over 900 for nearly two weeks, The News & Observer reported.

The rise in hospitalizations is due to the delta variant, a mutation of the coronavirus that’s more than three times as contagious as the original strain.

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the variant accounts for more than 97% of all sequenced virus in North Carolina.

The vast majority of the people hospitalized have not been vaccinated. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported last month that over 90% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.

For more recent numbers on the local level, WakeMed released vaccination numbers last week for its COVID-19 patients.

Of its 171 COVID patients, 150, or 87%, were unvaccinated. Of the 44 people in WakeMed ICUs, 40 hadn’t received their shot.

And of the 33 patients needing a ventilator, all but four were not vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, 51% of all North Carolinians and 59% of those eligible, ages 12 and up, are fully vaccinated. The national rates are 53% and 62% respectively, according to the CDC.

Vaccinations have increased steadily since early July after dropping for several weeks.

Deaths due to COVID-19 have gone up since the delta variant hit.

August was the deadliest month of the pandemic since February, when vaccines were not widely available, The N&O reported.

According to the most recent data from DHHS, 1,007 North Carolinians died in August due to the virus.

January remains the deadliest month overall, when 3,018 died in North Carolina.

As of Wednesday, 647,461 Americans, including 14,894 North Carolinians, have died due to COVID-19.

Wednesday’s case count

DHHS reported 4,752 new cases on Wednesday.

That’s lower than the numbers reported late last week, but the number of tests reported is much lower as well. Case numbers tend to be higher later in the week, when more people have gotten test results back.

Among the tests reported Monday, the latest data available, 15.8% returned positive. Over the last week of available data, an average of 12.2% of tests have returned positive per day.

Health officials have said they want that number at 5% or lower.