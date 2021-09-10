COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Sept. 10

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 6,200 COVID-19 cases reported

At least 1,273,623 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 15,004 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 6,290 new COVID-19 cases, up from 4,752 reported the day before.

Health officials also added 110 new coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday. State health officials don’t specify the dates on which newly reported deaths occurred.

At least 3,815 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, the latest date for which data is available, including 919 who are being treated in intensive care units, health officials said.

As of Tuesday, 11.3% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 67% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 62% have been fully vaccinated. State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Long lines for COVID tests in Charlotte

The “excruciatingly long” lines for COVID-19 tests reported in Mecklenburg County were likely driven by people getting tests to travel over Labor Day Weekend or go to holiday gatherings, Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

The average number of daily tests in Mecklenburg has jumped by nearly 125% over the last three months, The Charlotte Observer reported.

StarMed Healthcare, which operates several testing locations in the county, tweeted about the long lines on Tuesday.

“We really have our hands full,” StarMed said. “The volume of people we’re testing has skyrocketed. All of the healthcare organizations are doing the best we can. We’re all stretched incredibly thin.”

High school football player hospitalized with COVID

A football player at Sanderson High School in North Carolina has been hospitalized since Aug. 29 with the coronavirus.

The player, whom The News & Observer declined to name, is one of several on the team struck by a COVID-19 outbreak. According to updates from the family, the player developed some complications that “led to multiple surgeries and being placed on a ventilator.”

The football team at Sanderson is one of at least three clusters on athletic teams in Wake County this year, according to The N&O, and there have been at least 10 cases linked to the Sanderson cluster.

NC hospitals publish COVID patient numbers

Hospitals have started publishing data that shows what portion of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus have been vaccinated.

The overwhelming majority have not, according to The News & Observer.

“The rationale is to provide simple and visual information for the public that reflects reality,” said Alan Wolf, spokesman for UNC Health, the 12-hospital system based in Chapel Hill. “The evidence shows that you’re much less likely to end up in the hospital, much less likely to end up in the ICU and much less likely to die from this virus if you’ve been vaccinated.”

Health director urges masks at Panthers season opener

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris is urging residents to get vaccinated and wear face masks ahead of the Carolina Panthers season opener against the Jets in Charlotte on Sunday.

But she told The Charlotte Observer she’s hoping the game “won’t be “as much of a problem as what we saw this (past) weekend” at the Duke’s Mayo Classic college football games.

“There is no way that there was not COVID circulating in the crowd (at the Mayo Classic),” Harris said.

She said she hopes fans heading to Panthers games are aware of the indoor mask mandate. The mandate does not require people to wear masks outdoors, but Harris said that people in packed areas, such as a football stadium, should wear one anyway.

“The message is ‘get vaccinated,’ ” Harris told the Observer. “And when you’re in a big crowd like that wear a mask. It’s that simple.”

Mecklenburg to require masks at indoor religious settings

Mecklenburg County commissioners voted Wednesday to require people attending indoor religious services and events to wear masks to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The rule will go into effect 10 days after it’s published, but Tyrone Wade, the county attorney, did not provide a date for its publication, The Charlotte Observer reported.

The board voted 5-4 to require masks, highlighting disagreements about religious freedom among members.

“I respect the right of separation of church and state, and I don’t want us to go down a slippery road, a slippery slope,” George Dunlap, the board chairman and District 3 commissioner, said.

But Leigh Altman, an at-large commissioner, said it is “equal and fair treatment” to require masks in all indoor, in-person gatherings, even if they are religious.

“We should protect people wherever they are, including when they are gathering as a faith community,” Altman said, according to the Observer.

In Mecklenburg County, the largest COVID-19 outbreak to date was connected to events at the the United House of Prayer for All People nearly a year ago. More than 200 cases and 12 deaths were tied to events at the church.