Coronavirus
North Carolina’s daily COVID case numbers slow and hospitalizations slip
North Carolina added nearly 6,000 cases to its COVID-19 caseload Friday, a smaller jump than in recent days, as health officials nationally suspect the delta variant surge may have reached its peak.
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,279,500 cases Friday, up 5,877 from Thursday’s total.
Over the past week, the state has reported just over 6,400 per day.
A week ago that average was over 6,800.
Hospitalized patients also fell slightly to 3,756 statewide Friday, down 59 from Thursday.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
This is a breaking news story
In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are working to get information as quickly and accurately as possible. This story may be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page for the most up-to-date report.
Comments