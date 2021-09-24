COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Sept. 24

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Death toll reaches 16,000

At least 1,362,938 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 16,012 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 5,953 new COVID-19 cases, down from 6,288 the day before.

Seventy-one additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday. State health officials don’t specify the dates on which newly reported deaths occurred.

At least 3,231 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19, including 860 adult patients who are being treated in intensive care units, health officials said.

On Tuesday, the latest date with available information, 9% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 68% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 63% have been fully vaccinated. State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Greensboro pastor dies of COVID-19

Kermit Wilson Jr., the leader of New Life Ministries in Greensboro, died last week after 41 days in intensive care with COVID-19.

Wilson was 43 years old, McClatchy News reported. He was married with three children.

The pastor is remembered for his “strong desire to motivate, educate, and equip people through the Word of God,” Lea Funeral Home in Raleigh said on its website.

Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus a month before he died. He spent his final days at WakeMed hospital’s Cary location.

Majority of Wake school workers report being vaccinated

Most workers in North Carolina’s largest school system say they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a survey, 90% of Wake County school district workers said they have gotten their shots or plan to do so. Almost 86% of employees report being fully vaccinated.

Wake has more than 18,000 workers, who eventually will need to be vaccinated or be tested each week under a new federal requirement, The News & Observer reported Thursday.

Charlotte club faces fine for COVID violation

A North Carolina nightclub is facing a $1,000 fine after it violated coronavirus-related rules, officials said.

Dubai Sports Bar and Grill is accused of allowing people to dance on April 3, a time when statewide restrictions called for bar customers to stay in their seats. People at the business also didn’t practice social distancing or wear face masks, according to a report filed with the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission.

The business’ owner Emmanuel Reyes couldn’t be reached for comment on Wednesday.

If Reyes doesn’t pay the fine by Oct. 15, his club could have its alcohol license suspended, The Charlotte Observer reported.