COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Sept. 27

At least 64% of North Carolina adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, officials say.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 2,600 new cases reported

At least 1,382,231 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 16,235 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 2,665 new COVID-19 cases, down from 5,354 on Sunday and 5,469 on Saturday. The state doesn’t update case counts over the weekends.

One hundred twenty-seven additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Monday. State health officials don’t specify the dates on which newly reported deaths occurred.

At least 3,012 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, including 870 adult patients who are being treated in intensive care units, health officials said.

On Saturday, the latest date with available information, 9% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 69% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 64% have been fully vaccinated. State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

NC providers begin offering booster shots

Some North Carolina providers are offering booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine after they were recommended for some groups.

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people receive third doses of the Pfizer vaccine if they are 65 or older, have a condition that puts them at high risk of getting seriously sick or work in an environment where they could be exposed to the virus.

In the Charlotte area, Novant Health and Mecklenburg County Public Health will offer booster shots starting Monday. Atrium Health could start scheduling appointments for a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine next week, The Charlotte Observer reported.

In the Triangle, Wake County said it would offer the shots after they received approval. The News & Observer has asked Wake County when the boosters could be available.

The shots are also available at CVS, Sam’s Club, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies. Additional information about vaccination sites is at MySpot.nc.gov.

Hospital system fires workers over vaccine rules

A North Carolina-based hospital system said it fired almost 200 workers who didn’t comply with a vaccine requirement.

Novant Health, which has a presence in the Charlotte area, had previously announced 375 employees were suspended and given a five-day deadline be compliant. Dozens of those workers later complied, The Charlotte Observer reported Monday.

Novant employees who have received their first Pfizer or Moderna vaccine dose must get their second one by Oct. 15. Workers who have been approved for a vaccine exemption must wear protective equipment and be tested for COVID-19 each week, officials said.

“We stand by our decision to make the vaccine mandatory as we have a responsibility to protect our patients, visitors and team members, regardless of where they are in our health system,” Novant Health said in a statement. “We couldn’t be prouder of our team members who made the choice to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and remain part of our team.”

COVID metrics see slight drop in Charlotte area

Coronavirus case rates have slightly dropped overall in Mecklenburg County, data show.

In the two weeks leading up to Sept. 22, the area reported an average new case rate of 623.8 per 100,000 residents. That’s down from the previous 14-day rate of 631.1 per 100,000.

Across the county, Uptown Charlotte has had the highest concentration of cases for more than a month. Though that area — ZIP code 28202 — saw its rate fall more than other neighborhoods, the figure remained high, data show.

Hospitalization counts and positive test rates have also been on the decline, The Charlotte Observer reported Monday.

COVID cases and deaths in Robeson County hitting Native people hardest

American Indians make up the largest share of coronavirus-related deaths and cases of the virus in Robeson County, data show.

The county is home to Pembroke, the seat of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Officials are working to combat misinformation as Dr. Joe Roberts said community members are losing trust in medical providers during COVID-19.

“For years, (providers) felt like that their patients relied on them and trusted them as far as giving advice for health issues, until it has come to the vaccine,” Roberts said.

Only 26% of the tribe had gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Aug. 31. Meanwhile, the county’s rate of first doses was about 39% as of Friday, The News & Observer reported.