Masks to remain optional in NC school district after judge refuses to overrule board

Masks in the Lincoln County schools will remain an option and not the rule, an N.C. judge ruled Thursday.

Superior Court Judge James Morgan rejected a call from a group of students and their families to reverse a controversial 4-3 decision by the Lincoln County Board of Education on Sept. 14 to end both mandatory masks for its public schools and most quarantines for students.

The mask-optional policy went into effect Wednesday, making the school system one of only five in the state where masks are not required. Union County is the second Charlotte-area school district on the list.

The change in Lincoln County comes as the largely rural area east of Charlotte weathers a resurgent pandemic in which 36% of the new cases over the last two weeks have struck children 17 and younger.

At least one school employee has also died. On Sept. 13 — the day before the school board made masks optional — the virus claimed the life of third-grade teacher Cruceta Jeffeirs.

Thirteen students and their parents sued the board this week. Their complaint alleges that the optional-mask policy violates the students’ constitutional guarantee to a safe learning environment, and they called on the judge to issue a temporary restraining order that would keep mandatory masks in place until the board’s next meeting on Oct. 12.

Under a bill signed into law on Aug. 20, N.C. school boards must meet once a month to vote on mask mandates.

As such, the school board’s attorneys argued that the lawsuit was improperly asking the courts to undermine the board’s exclusive authority to decide mask policy.

Morgan agreed. In his Tuesday ruling, the former Cleveland County judge wrote that the case that established a student’s right to a safe classroom involved bullying and harassment, not the threat of a virus.

He also found that the lawsuit had not shown that the board had acted with “deliberate indifference” to student and teacher safety.

As a result, Morgan ruled, the students and parents had failed to prove a clear violation of a constitutional right.

Luke Largess, one the students’ attorneys, told The Observer after the ruling that the optional mask policy puts children in harm’s way.

“Our clients face a documented, unnecessary health risk — a 350% increase in the chance of getting COVID-19, and we disagree that such a risk is not addressable in the courts,” Largess said in an email.

Federal, state and local health officials say face coverings are the most effective means of slowing the spread of disease in the classroom. But as the pandemic becomes more politicized, masks have become a target of growing derision from families and politicians opposed to government health mandates.

The courts are becoming increasingly involved.

On Tuesday, a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order that rolls back South Carolina’s ban on mask mandates in schools. U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis said the year-old law discriminates against children with disabilities and violates federal law, The State newspaper reported.

“It is noncontroversial that children need to go to school,” the judge wrote. “And, they are entitled to any reasonable accommodation that allows them to do so. No one can reasonably argue that it is an undue burden to wear a mask to accommodate a child with disabilities.”

Since the start of the school year, Lincoln County’s school board members have pin-balled on the issue.

On Aug. 3, a board majority voted in a mask-optional policy.

On Aug. 10, the board reversed itself, saying it would again set pandemic-related policies for the schools based on the recommendations of the county health director, Davin Madden. A mandatory-mask policy went back into effect on Aug. 18.

At the board’s emotional Sept. 14 meeting, Madden cited the county’s 500 active COVID-19 cases and “active, high rate of transmission.”

The mask-optional policy was restored anyway.

This story was originally published September 30, 2021 4:02 PM.