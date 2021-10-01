COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Oct. 1

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

80 additional deaths reported

At least 1,395,254 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 16,524 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 4,765 new COVID-19 cases, down from 4,789 on Wednesday.

Eighty coronavirus-related deaths were added on Thursday. State health officials don’t specify the dates on which newly reported deaths occurred.

At least 2,943 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, including 810 adult patients who are being treated in intensive care units, health officials said.

On Tuesday, the latest date with available information, 7.7% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 69% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 64% have been fully vaccinated. State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

First-grader dies of COVID in Charlotte

A 7-year-old student has died from the coronavirus, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools told The Charlotte Observer.

The child attended Stoney Creek Elementary and was in first grade.

There have been at least two pediatric deaths from COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County in 2021, county health officials said.

Stoney Creek Elementary has reported three confirmed cases since in-person classes started Aug. 25. All of those cases were reported in early September, according to the Observer.

Face masks stay optional in one NC district

A North Carolina judge ruled Thursday that face masks can remain optional in Lincoln County Schools.

The ruling came after students and families asked to reverse a 4-3 decision by the Lincoln County Board of Education ending mask requirements and quarantine periods. Lincoln County is one of just five districts in North Carolina where masks aren’t required, The Charlotte Observer reported.

At least 13 students and their parents sued the school board over the policy, saying it violates their constitutional guarantee to a safe learning environment.

They asked for a temporary restraining order keeping masks mandatory until Oct. 12, but the judge denied it.

Wells Fargo delays return to office — again

Wells Fargo won’t return to its offices until Jan. 10, employees were told Thursday, marking the third delay to in-person work for the banking giant.

“The health and safety of our employees and customers is our priority and guides our planning,” chief operating officer Scott Powell said in the memo. “Given the current environment, we look forward to welcoming our teams back in January.”

Under the new plan, operations and contact center workers will return first, The Charlotte Observer reported. Enterprise function and line of business support employees will follow.