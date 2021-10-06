COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Oct. 6

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

93 coronavirus-related deaths added

At least 1,413,605 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 16,812 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 2,703 new COVID-19 cases, up from 2,219 on Monday.

Ninety-three coronavirus-related deaths were added Tuesday. State health officials don’t specify the dates on which newly reported deaths occurred.

At least 2,705 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, including 746 patients who are being treated in intensive care units, health officials said.

On Sunday, the latest date with available information, 9.4% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 69% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 65% have been fully vaccinated. State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Long-time Charlotte police officer dies

A 28-year veteran of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department died Monday.

Julio Herrera was a resource officer at Ardrey Kell High School, The Charlotte Observer reported. Charlotte police had no information available about his death, but his wife said in a Facebook post that he had been battling COVID-19 for three weeks.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he had been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“We are all devastated and heartbroken,” his wife said.

COVID clusters reported at 28 Triangle schools

At least 28 schools in the Triangle area have reported a cluster of COVID-19 cases — including a charter school with more than 50 cases.

The latest data from the health department shows active clusters at 13 schools in Wake County, six in Durham, three in Orange and two each in Franklin and Granville counties, The News & Observer reported. There is one cluster each in Chatham and Harnett counties.

Cardinal Charter Academy at Wendell Falls has the largest outbreak with 52 cases, up from 20 cases last week.

NC school board shortens quarantines, makes face masks optional

Leaders in a North Carolina school district have shortened quarantines and made it optional to wear face masks, despite objections from health officials.

On Monday, the Harnett County school board voted 4-1 to stick with the coronavirus-related decisions made last month. Superintendent Aaron Fleming said the district could return to remote learning if more people are in quarantine.

“I do fear quarantines could go up with optional masking, because they have been high even with masks being mandatory,” Fleming said. “I have not been shy about saying that. Quarantine numbers are why masks have been mandatory to this point.”

On Tuesday, the district south of Raleigh was set to start not requiring face coverings. Also, the new rules shorten quarantine from 10 days to seven days for people exposed to COVID-19 who don’t test positive for the disease, The News & Observer reported.