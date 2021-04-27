Observer updates salaries for 19,000 CMS employees in its public pay database

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District employs about 19,000 people, ranging from teachers and principals to assistants, custodians and secretaries.

Each year, the Charlotte Observer updates its public pay database with the salaries for CMS employees.

Search the database below.

Some takeaways, according to a Charlotte Observer analysis:

▪ The average pay for full-time teachers is $54,600, although seven teachers take home more than $100,000.

▪ One principal earned more than $150,000.

▪ The average total pay for principals was $102,300

▪ In addition to educators, the school district employs hundreds of cafeteria workers and tutors, carpenters, warehouse workers, electricians and roofers.