What do college instructors earn? Search our database of CPCC employees.

Central Piedmont Community College employees’ salaries have been added to the Charlotte Observer’s public salary database.

The college employs about 1,200 employees, including more than 350 instructors.

Forty-three CPCC employees earn more than $100,000 and two earn more than $200,000, data show.

These salaries are current as of 2020. The college’s top five earners are:

▪ Kandi Deitemeyer, president - $328,058

▪ Kevin McCarthy, executive vice president - $230,000

▪ David Kim, vice president for information technology - $191,273

▪ Michael Whiteman, vice president for finance and administrative services - $173,400

▪ Heather Hill, vice president for academic affairs - $165,000

Use the database below to search the salaries of all CPCC workers using the search fields below.