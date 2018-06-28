Charlotte postal employees say they’ve been stalked, harassed by co-workers for years

In what they describe as a long-running workplace dispute, two African American postal employees have accused some of their Charlotte co-workers of years of harassment, including assaults, stalkings, threats and, in at least one instance, racist slurs.
In filings that became public this month, Joshua Webb and Rodney Carelock, who work at the U.S. Postal Service maintenance garage on Scott Futrell Drive in Charlotte, say they have been the targets of an escalating campaign of intimidation, dating to 2015.
Webb and Carelock accuse co-workers Christopher Beck, Shawn McCray and Robert Bolick of stalking and threatening them at their homes, the post office garage and the Belmont auto parts store where Webb and Carelock say they hold second jobs. They’re seeking “no-contact” orders against their fellow government employees.
“I am in fear of my family’s life and safety,” Webb says in one affidavit.
Webb and Carelock also filed harassment complaints against Kenneth Shaw, a garage supervisor. Carelock accuses Shaw of stalking him at work, bumping him on one occasion, then later showing up outside the parts store. Webb says Shaw has threatened and intimidated him at work and followed him around the garage.
In response, Shaw says in an affidavit that he doesn’t work the same shift as his accusers and that the allegations are untrue.
Assistant U.S. Attorney James Sullivan, who is representing the four accused federal employees, has filed requests with U.S. District Judge Graham Mullen to have the complaints against Shaw thrown out as frivolous. As of Wednesday, Sullivan had not filed similar dismissal motions for Beck, McCray or Bolick.
Webb and Carelock say the alleged harassment began after they filed complaints in 2015 against Beck, McCray and Bolick with either the postal service or the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, or both, documents indicate. Beck, according to the filings, was later demoted.
Both employees say they were alerted to what they describe as the harassment conspiracy by Barry Gaither, a post office manager.
Now, Webb and Carelock have filed separate, individual actions against Beck, McCray, Bolick and Shaw that recently were moved to federal court. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, which by law represents federal employees in civil matters, requested the change.
A spokeswoman for the federal prosecutors’ office in Charlotte would not comment about the cases. None of the postal employees named in the complaints responded to Observer requests for comment.
Charlotte attorney Humphrey Cummings, who represents Webb and Carelock, did not return Observer phone calls this week, nor did Charlotte Postmaster Le Gretta Ross-Rawlins.
Webb and Carelock, both of Gaston County, have requested the “no-contact” orders to stop what they describe in their filings as a “conspiracy” of intimidation by Beck, McCray and Bolick.
According to a May 23 filing recently made public, Webb says Beck was demoted after Webb complained about his actions and “now wants revenge.”
In an affidavit filed with his request for a no-contact order, Webb says he has endured Beck’s “verbal threats and physical intimidation” for more than two years and has filed complaints with the U.S. Postal Service and the EEOC.
Likewise, Carelock says Beck has harassed him almost regularly since March 2016 — “following me around with remarks of threats, using racial words such as the (N) word and putting his hands on me.”
“This happens every day,” Carelock says in an affidavit. “All this from an EEOC (complaint) that I filed at work against the co-worker and he torments me over and over for it. Every day.”
In another filing, Carelock says McCray has driven by his home, stopped to take pictures and has been seen beneath Carelock’s truck. Carelock says he filed an EEOC complaint against McCray in March 2015, “and he vowed that I would pay for it,” according to the filings. “Now my wife and kids are scared to stay at home alone if I am not there.”
In an affidavit, Webb alleges that Bolick “is part of a conspiracy to stalk and intimidate me” on and off the job. “Defendant is a co-conspirator with another co-worker that has made me aware ... that he knows where I live. I am currently planning to relocate due to these escalating threats.”
According to public records, Carelock has sought no-contact orders before. In 2010, his motion in the Gaston County courts for two permanent no-contact orders against unnamed persons was denied, records show.
Researcher Maria David contributed.
Comments