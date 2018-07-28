What did police find in the ‘suspicious package’ outside Nordstrom at SouthPark Mall?

The Nordstrom department store at SouthPark mall was evacuated Saturday when a suspicious package was found outside near a door, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
No one was hurt, police said. Fairview Road was shut down near the mall for part of the afternoon due to the investigation.
A bomb squad used a robot to move the package away from the building and make it safe to inspect, police said.
The package turned out to be a cooler containing a metal pot, police said. The Observer’s news partner WBTV reported that the pot was similar to a slow cooker.
About four hours after the package was spotted, police talked with its owners. They said they left it outside while they shopped in the mall and planned to retrieve it later, according to CMPD tweets.
