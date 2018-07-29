A Union County man was sent to jail on drug charges. Hours later, he was dead.

A Union County Jail inmate died Sunday, hours after he was arrested on drug charges, according to the county sheriff’s office.
Dustin Kemp Medlin, 29, arrived at the jail around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, and he seemed lethargic and sick during the booking process, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
A jail nurse examined him, and around 6:15 a.m., Medic arrived and took him to Carolinas Medical Center-Union, the sheriff’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Medlin had been arrested in Monroe on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the news release.
The sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play in connection with Medlin’s death, but the State Bureau of Investigations is looking into the death, the news release said. That’s standard procedure in most North Carolina counties.
Medlin lived in Wingate, according to the sheriff’s office. The Observer has requested a copy of his autopsy.
According to the (Raleigh) News & Observer, no inmates died in the Union County Jail between 2012 and 2016.
Mecklenburg County has had an increase in deaths at its jail this summer. Four people died between mid-May and mid-July, leading to calls for investigation and reform.
