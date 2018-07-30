An Alaskan bear tore into NC man’s rare sports car. Fig Newtons implicated.

Davidson automotive author Tom Cotter is known for “The Cobra in the Barn” and other books about vintage cars rescued from barns and garages. Now he has material for a new yarn: “The Bear in the Cobra.”
That’s what happened last Wednesday when Cotter, on a road trip in Alaska with fellow enthusiasts, awoke to a gaping hole in the convertible top of his red 1965 289 Shelby Cobra. Cotter says the rare, coveted sportscar is probably worth nearly $1 million.
The likely culprit: a hungry bear who sniffed out the Fig Newtons stowed behind the car’s seats.
“There were big muddy paw prints,” Cotter told the Anchorage Daily News. “The Fig Newtons were gone.”
Cotter took the news in stride, the Daily News reported, noting that the car was insured. “It’s only a car. And there’s nothing that can’t be fixed on this car.”
Cotter, who is also the host of the Youtube video series Barn Find Hunter, said the bear also left dents in the car’s delicate aluminum rear fender.
“The car’s top had survived 53 years unscathed, but couldn’t make it 11 days in Alaska,” Cotter told Hagerty, the classic-car insurer that sponsors the series. “I’ve got bigger problems, anyway. My clutch hydraulics went out, so I’ve convinced a guy to let me borrow his airplane hangar for a bit to fix things. I’ve got work to do.”
Comments